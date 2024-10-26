ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clippers visit the Nuggets on Saturday! These two teams stumbled out of the gate, with the Clippers losing to the Suns and the Nuggets losing to the Thunder. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Clippers lost to the Suns in overtime in their first game. They have a lot of talent on their team and one of the best coaches in the NBA, but they must put it all together. Kawhi Leonard is out due to an injury, but James Harden is still great, and Ivica Zubac stepped up massively in their first game.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year and had high expectations this year. However, they looked awful in their first game and lost to the Thunder. They have stars on the roster, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they need to figure it out.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Denver Nuggets: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -350

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs Nuggets

Time: 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers were solid on offense last year. They were 12th in scoring at 115.6 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.9%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 38.1%. In their first game this season, five different Clippers hit over double digits, with James Harden being the leading scorer at 29 points. Harden then led the way in assists at eight per game, and two others hit at least four assists. Harden is the engine that makes this team go, especially with Kawhi Leonard going in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

The Clipper’s defense was solid last year. They were 10th in scoring defense at 112.3 points per game, 12th in field goal defense at 46.8%, and 14th in three-point defense at 36.3%. James Harden led the team in rebounds in their first game with 12, but the key down low is Ivica Zubac, who had eight. Zubac is also the key for blocks because he led the team with 1.2 per game last year. Kawhi Leonard led the team in steals last season with 1.6 per game, but with him out in the first game, seven total players grabbed a steal, and then Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. were tied for the lead at two.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets’ offense was not as good as in recent years last season. They scored 114.9 points per game, shot 49.6% from the field and 37.4% behind the arc. Five Nuggets hit double digits in their first game, but it was a struggle. Jokic opened the season with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Last season, he led in all three categories at 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists. Jokic is the key for this team, and he will be fine, but it starts with him trying to rebound from this performance. The offense revolves around Jokic, but Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. need to do more to help him.

The defense for the Nuggets was great last season. They allowed 109.6 points per game, allowed a field goal percentage of 46.2%, and had a three-point field goal percentage defense of 35.5%. Nikola Jokic led in rebounds at 12.4 per game and was the best rebounder in game one with 12. Eight Nuggets got at least one steal in their first game and then Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun were tied for the team lead at two. Then, four Nuggets had at least one block, and Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson were all tied for the team lead at two.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Clippers stumbled in game one against the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard. Then, the Nuggets looked awful in their first game against the Thunder. The Nuggets will get back on track, but this might be a sign of things to come this season. Expect this to be a close game where the Clippers cover, but the Nuggets should still win with the game in Denver. The Clippers keep it close, but the Nuggets get back on track with a win.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Clippers +8 (-110)