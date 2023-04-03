LSU gained its first national championship in college basketball with a 102-85 triumph over favored Iowa, but some questionable officials calls led to an array of complaints by fans and notable athletes, including linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

This scripts is freaking crazy!!!! The replay makes it even more obvious!!! https://t.co/RNiANrZqjA — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 2, 2023

These refs are trying to give the gane to lsu!! That’s wild!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 2, 2023

Parsons was watching the game and he saw officials whistle Caitlin Clark for a technical foul and additional questionable calls. The All-Pro went so far as to say that referees were favoring LSU. “They are trying to give the game to LSU! That’s crazy!”

Clark picked up 3 fouls in the first half of the game, and many of them appeared to be of the ticky-tack variety. LSU played sensational basketball in the first 2 periods and the Tigers were able to build a 17-point lead at halftime.

Clark was able to play foul-free basketball for much of the 3rd period, but she was called for a technical foul when she tossed the ball behind her toward the baseline. That move earned her the technical and also gave her 4 fouls in the game.

Iowa had mounted a 15-2 rally in the third quarter, but the team was unable to continue its run and make a full comeback.

Clark scored 30 points and handed out 8 assists in the game, but she was unable to dominate the way she had in the national semifinal upset of previously undefeated South Carolina when she netted 41 points.

The Refs In The LSU/Iowa Womens National Championship Need To Be Investigated For This Technical Called on Caitlin Clark While Letting Kim Mulkey Act Like A Damn Toddler On The Sideline https://t.co/GSJNdW8vSE pic.twitter.com/znFnoOTgvb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 2, 2023

What do these refs have against Iowa? I think corn is overrated too but this is getting ridiculous. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 2, 2023

Caitlin Clark got the weakest technical foul in a disgraceful sequence from the title game refs 😐https://t.co/RuSK860XzE — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 2, 2023

Micah Parsons and other college basketball fans were interested in seeing Clark play at a similar level in the national title game, but they felt officials took that opportunity away from her.