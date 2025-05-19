The Dallas Cowboys made a splash this offseason when they made a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens. After surprisingly passing on a wideout for the entirety of the NFL Draft, Dallas is now depending on Pickens to come in and give Dak Prescott another top target alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens is unquestionably one of the top talents in the league, and Lamb has been one of the most productive pass catchers in football since entering the NFL. Recently, the new dynamic duo sent a warning to opposing defenses ahead of the upcoming season.

“We're both ones,” Lamb said, via DLLS Sports on YouTube. “It ain't no A, B, none of that. You look over there, you see a one. You look over here, you see another one. So do what you gotta do with that.”

There is no question that the Cowboys will be much tougher to defend when both Lamb and Pickens are on the field, but the former Steeler's consistency issues remain something that is worth monitoring.

In Pittsburgh, Pickens struggled with drops and effort at times while also consistently picking up unnecessary penalties. That is surely part of the reason the Steelers were fine with a breakup.

If the former Georgia star can get those things under control, his talent is undeniable. Pickens is one of the best contested catch artists in the NFL and has the explosiveness to create big plays down the field while Lamb does his work underneath. In three seasons, Pickens has over 2,800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

As for Lamb, not much else needs to be said about his productivity. Not only is the Cowboys star a No. 1 wideout on his team, but he is one of the true blue ones in the league. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and led the NFL with 135 catches in 2023. Over his five-year career, Lamb has amassed 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns through the air.

Adding Pickens should only unlock Lamb to find even more windows underneath and be even more effective. If the two of them can work well together, their complementary skillsets should make Dallas very difficult to defend.