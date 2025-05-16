Get ready, Dallas Cowboys fans, for many prime-time encounters. And quarterback Dak Prescott has a new weapon to show off. Also, with the release of the 2025 NFL schedule, here are the Cowboys’ game-by-game predictions for the season.

Coming off a 7-10 campaign that turned in the wrong direction after the midseason injury to Prescott, the Cowboys expect to bounce back. But they remain in what could be the NFL’s toughest division.

It all starts for the Cowboys with a showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. That game is the NFL 2025 kickoff contest on Sept. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (EDT).

Here’s a look at what the Cowboys can expect. These predictions are made with the caveat of no season-altering injuries for the Cowboys or their opponents.

Week 1 at Philadelphia Eagles

It’s never easy to take on the defending champions. They usually have positive carryover into the next season, even if they don’t sustain it throughout the year.

The Eagles already had one of the league’s best rosters, and they added to it with a good draft. However, the Eagles may be a little too full of themselves. Perhaps they mistakenly think they’re on the same path the Chiefs traveled a few years ago. But that’s not the case.

Dak Prescott will hit new weapon George Pickens for a long fourth-quarter touchdown (40-plus yards) to seal the Eagles’ fate. WIN

Record: 1-0

Week 2 vs. New York Giants

It would be natural for the Cowboys to fall prey to their own success and have a letdown against the Giants. This will indeed happen and the Cowboys will struggle in Week 2.

However, the Giants do not beat the Cowboys. They’ve lost eight straight games to Dallas, with the last win coming four years ago. In the end, that will be where the Cowboys capture a close one. WIN

Record: 2-0

Week 3 at Chicago Bears

This is where things get tricky for the Cowboys. Ben Johnson picked them apart last year with his crew in Detroit. However, this year’s Bears roster isn’t as talented as the 2024 Lions.

Prescott will have his first sub-par game and throw a momentum-changing interception. The Bears will take advantage and pick up a tough victory. LOSS

Record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers

It’s back to the bright lights as these teams remake their 2023 playoff encounter. In that game, the Packers jumped out to a huge four-score edge in the first half. Prescott authored a pick-six that put the Cowboys behind the eight ball.

This time it won’t be the Cowboys’ mistakes on the field that make the difference. It will be their mistake on passing over Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Golden will catch the clinching touchdown pass for the Packers.

Record: 2-2

Week 5 at New York Jets

With the fans getting restless about first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys will come out smoking. They will play mad and build up a big lead.

Unfortunately, they will coast a little too early and let the Jets get back in the game. No worries, kicker Brandon Aubrey will drill a 50-plus-yard field goal as time expires. WIN

Record: 3-2

Week 6 at Carolina Panthers

The Cowboys will get their ground game going in a major way for the first time this season. They will hammer the Panthers with steady runs, and take advantage of the play-action deep game that comes along with it.

It should be a runaway game for the Cowboys. WIN

Record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Washington Commanders

This should be a dandy heart-thumping matchup from start to finish. The embattled rivals have the potential to light up the scoreboard.

It comes down to the Commanders’ cornerbacks against the Cowboys’ new receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens? However, look for the Commanders to get plenty done on offense and pull out the win in the final moments. A game-winning kick by Matt Gay could be in the cards. LOSS

Record: 4-3

Week 8 at Denver Broncos

It’s never easy to visit the Mile High City, and the Broncos have a much-improved team under Sean Payton. The Cowboys have the personnel to create plenty of problems for the Broncos defense.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ defense will have its hands full with second-year standout quarterback Bo Nix.

In the final analysis, the Cowboys earn a touchdown-plus victory. WIN

Record: 5-3

Week 9 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys no doubt remember a thumping the Cardinals put on them in 2023 with journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs at the helm. It won’t exactly be a revenge matchup because that game is long forgotten with the much-maligned Mike McCarthy no longer roaming the Dallas sidelines.

This time around, the Cowboys will punch hard and often in a Monday Night Football encounter. The Cardinals won’t be able to keep pace. WIN

Record: 6-3

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 at Las Vegas Raiders

Coming off a bye week will give the Cowboys a decided advantage. However, they also have a major problem. They failed to trade up and snag rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who seemed to want to play for the Cowboys.

Jeanty will be a nightmare for the Cowboys to handle in this matchup. He will be the difference-maker as the Raiders pull off an upset. LOSS

Record: 6-4

Week 12 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The rematch is here, and this time the Cowboys get the Eagles on their home turf. However, the Eagles will well remember that the Cowboys knocked them off their perch in Week 1.

That will take away part of the Cowboys’ home-field advantage. But will it be enough to lift the Eagles to victory? Nope. The Cowboys will get a clean sweep of the defending champions. WIN

Record: 7-4

Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the big win over the Eagles in hand, the Cowboys will invite the Chiefs for a Thanksgiving dinner. Unfortunately, the Cowboys won’t be able to keep the momentum rolling.

They will have a fairly poor performance on defense, and the offense won’t be able to make up the difference. LOSS

Record: 7-5

Week 14 at Detroit Lions

The up-and-down season continues for the Cowboys as they take on the Lions for a Thursday night battle. It should be a fantastic display of teams getting after each other.

Dallas no doubt remembers the absolute beatdown the Lions handed them last season. Still smarting, the Cowboys will turn the tables and avenge that loss. WIN

Record: 8-5

Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings

With the Vikings relying on the play of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, it’s unlikely they have the gaudy record they posted in 2024. However, they may have a little something for the Cowboys.

In the final analysis, the Cowboys are the better team. And the NFC East is a better division in 2025. WIN

Record: 9-5

Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Just when it looks like the Cowboys have hit their stride, Jim Harbaugh rides into town with a different idea. Quarterback Justin Herbert will have a field day, hitting a high percentage of passes and totaling four touchdown strikes.

The Cowboys will settle for a couple of field goals that needed to be touchdowns. LOSS

Record: 9-6

Week 17 at Washington Commanders

The rematch should be just as much of a dandy as the first run. It should be a back-and-forth battle with plenty of momentum swings. When a game goes in that direction, it could finish on either side of the ledger.

The difference will come on the ground, as the Cowboys will find themselves in too many third-and-long situations because they can’t get the ground game untracked. That will lead to a key turnover from Prescott, which will turn the tide in the Commanders’ favor. LOSS

Record: 9-7

Week 18 at New York Giants

This will be an offensive explosion for the Cowboys. They will still be in the playoff hunt, needing a win. They will light up the scoreboard and run away from the overmatched Giants. But unfortunately, they’ll fall short of a playoff berth. WIN

Record: 10-7