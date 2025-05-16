The Dallas Cowboys weren't handed a cupcake NFL schedule as 2025 games got unveiled Wednesday. Micah Parsons sounded unfazed by one aspect of the upcoming gauntlet, though.

The Cowboys earned six primetime games. But the Dallas '25 gauntlet features this fierce set of contests: Six games against teams that won 11 or more games. And all those contests arrive between Week 12 to 17.

The Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the final stretch. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions then follow. Rounding out this late season obstacle are the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders.

Parsons, however, fired off this fiery message in responding to the backend of the Cowboys' schedule.

“[Expletive] em! Let's play ball!” Parsons posted on X.

Dallas landed an unforgiving schedule. Especially as it transitions to Brian Schottenheimer as head coach. But Parsons already wants to line it up once Week 12 arrives.

Cowboys make history with insane NFL schedule

History rarely gets made in May for the NFL. Yet Dallas just rewrote the league schedule history books, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Per Evan Kaplan and Elias, the Cowboys will be the first team in NFL history to play six straight games against teams that all won 11+ games the previous season,” Schefter posted on X.

One of those games lands on a holiday. The Cowboys will take on the AFC champion Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

But Dallas faces a tough challenge before the Week 12-17 obstacles arrive. They have to watch their rival raise their Super Bowl LIX banner. Cowboys at Eagles kicks off the '25 season at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia continues the NFL tradition of the defending Super Bowl champion kicking off the new season on a Thursday night.

The five-time Super Bowl winning franchise enters one of the more scrutinized seasons to date. Dallas and Jerry Jones, again, surprised many by turning to Schottenheimer as head coach. Jones also helped lure in George Pickens in a widely-debated trade in May. Now the Thanksgiving to Jan. 2026 games will add more watchful eyes on the Cowboys.