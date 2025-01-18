ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Coco Gauff plays Belinda in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Gauff-Bencic prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Gauff-Bencic.

The fourth round of any major tournament is supposed to mark the time when we see not only compelling matches, but matches in which the two competitors both have a real shot at winning the tournament. One could make the case for this being just such a match in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Australian Open. The top seed (and tournament favorite) is Aryna Sabalenka, but the woman who beat her in the 2023 U.S. Open final and faced her in the 2024 Australian Open semifinals is Coco Gauff. The major champion has nerves of steel and the swiftest feet in women's tennis. Gauff wins with her toughness and her defense, making the game harder for every opponent and sending a message that she is not going to hand over the match at any point. Opponents have to earn wins by going through Gauff and overpowering her with a lot of shots in one point. Gauff's offensive weapons are not the very best in the sport, but her defense squeezes the court and lets opponents know they will have to hit a lot of high-quality groundstrokes just to win individual points, let alone games and sets. Gauff is legitimately a title contender in Melbourne, and she has not lost a set in three matches thus far.

This match between Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic has one proven champion. The other player has long been viewed as an athlete with the talent to be great, but not the mental game. Belinda Bencic is a great ballstriker. When her game is flowing, she is not easy to beat. However, Bencic is one of those players who — as good as she can be when everything is right — falls out of rhythm when things don't go her way. Bencic is a player who struggles to win the ugly, choppy match. When everything gets hard, she falls short. When pressure mounts, she usually falls instead of rising to the occasion. Players such as Gauff usually beat players such as Bencic.

Why could this match be different? Bencic took time off to devote herself to motherhood. Being a mom doesn't make an athlete more or less likely to win (or lose), but for an athlete such as Bencic who has often seemed so consumed by tennis that self-applied pressure seemed to overwhelm her in the past, this new world of being a mom might bring the fresh perspective which enables her to relax more on court, enjoy competition, and become better in the process. Bencic defeated Jelena Ostapenko earlier this week in a highly-anticipated match. Ostapenko is a major champion and always a threat in any section of the draw she occupies. Bencic, by beating Ostapenko, showed she might be on the cusp of writing a new story in Australia, one which leads to a first major final and maybe more. This is a highly compelling matchup precisely because we all want to see if Belinda Bencic is about to do something new in tennis: Win big.

Here are the Gauff-Bencic Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Gauff-Bencic Odds

Game Spread:

Gauff -5.5 (-122)

Bencic +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Gauff -780

Bencic +530

To Win First Set:

Gauff -480

Bencic +350

Total Games In Match:

Over 19.5 (-110)

Under 19.5 (-120)

Total Games Won:

Gauff over 12.5 (+114)

Gauff under 12.5 (-152)

Bencic over 7.5 (-108)

Bencic under 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Coco Gauff Will Win

Gauff is a better big-match player than Bencic. We can guess about how well Bencic will play; we know Gauff is the real deal in important moments. As we said above, players such as Gauff usually beat players such as Bencic.

Why Belinda Bencic Will Win

This is the new Belinda Bencic, with a fresh perspective and less of a mental burden when she takes the court. Bencic has given herself a new lens through which to look at life and tennis. She will carry herself in a lighter and different way, and that will enable her to play more freely and successfully.

Final Gauff-Bencic Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Gauff, but the possibility of a new Bencic is intriguing. Just sit back and enjoy this one instead of betting on it.

Final Gauff-Bencic Prediction & Pick: Gauff -5.5