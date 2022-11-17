Published November 17, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers look likely to have a busy offseason after another failed World Series run despite being the cream of the crop throughout the regular season. One big decision they will have to make revolves around whether or not they want to tender Cody Bellinger a contract or let him leave in free agency.

It may seem like an easy decision to tender Bellinger a contract before the deadline on Friday afternoon, but based on how badly Bellinger has performed over the past few seasons, the Dodgers may have a real problem on their plate. Bellinger made $17 million last season, and considering the two sides will likely go to arbitration again if he is tendered, he could be set to get overpaid if they want to keep him around.

If the Dodgers don’t tender Bellinger, he will become a free agent who is free to sign with whatever team wants him. The Dodgers still have to make a decision on Bellinger’s status, but if he ends up becoming a free agent, here are three landing spots that would be great fits for the slugging outfielder.

3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been watching the Bellinger situation to see if he ends up hitting the market, making them a potential suitor for his services if the Dodgers don’t tender him. This may seem like a bit of a confusing team for Bellinger to land with since they aren’t going to be competitive anytime soon, but they may be the perfect spot for Bellinger to get his career back on track.

Bellinger was an MVP caliber player in the first three seasons of his career before completely falling off a cliff over the last three seasons. Bellinger playing in a baseball crazed MLB market probably hasn’t helped, as have the expectations that the Dodgers carry with them since they are an absolute juggernaut of a team currently.

Bellinger could sign a shorter deal with the Cubs and attempt to find his way back to his MVP form from earlier in his career. Chicago certainly is in position to take a flier on Bellinger, and if he pans out, he could aid their rebuild as a potential trade option down the line. It may not be the ideal landing spot for winning, but the Cubs would offer Cody Bellinger an opportunity to figure out his recent struggles on a team that doesn’t have any expectations.

2. New York Mets

The New York Mets had a solid outfield last season, but it wasn’t perfect, and could be set to lose a key member depending on what Brandon Nimmo decides to do in free agency. Even if Nimmo returns, the Mets could use a designated hitter, which would give Bellinger an opportunity to focus solely on fixing his hitting struggles.

It often felt like the Mets were just one bat short of possessing a truly unstoppable lineup last season, and while there’s no guarantee that Bellinger would be able to turn things around and be the final bat, he certainly has the potential to be that guy. If he hits the market and no one bites, the Mets would be a perfect spot for Bellinger to land on a short term prove it deal.

New York can absorb the blow that would come with Bellinger potentially continuing to struggle, and there’s also a decent chance that he would be able to figure things out if he was tasked with focusing solely on his hitters. The Mets are also built to win now, so if Cody Bellinger wants to continue to win, that would only add to the allure of joining New York.

1. Toronto Blue Jays

A big reason why the Mets may be in the market for Bellinger is because the Toronto Blue Jays are looking at potentially signing Nimmo after they traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday morning. But that hasn’t stopped the Blue Jays from keeping an eye on Bellinger as well, and their direct need for an outfielder makes them a perfect landing spot for Bellinger.

The Blue Jays traded Hernandez, who has been a very productive hitter for them recently, because they wanted to add more left handed hitting to their lineup. Bellinger is a lefty as we all know, and the Rogers Centre is a hitter’s park with short walls in right and left field that would help Bellinger out in his quest to hit more home runs.

The Blue Jays would likely be very aggressive for Bellinger if he were to hit the open market, which is why they make the most sense as the best landing spot for the struggling slugger. Bellinger still has a lot of upside, and the Blue Jays could be the perfect spot for him to rediscover his form. If the Dodgers pass on Cody Bellinger, don’t be surprised if he ends up with Toronto.