Mario Bautista was set to face former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 292, but Garbrandt was forced to withdraw due to injury. Now, Bautista is awaiting a new opponent for the event, which takes place on August 19th.

There is just one week until fight time at UFC 292, so the UFC doesn't have much time to put something together for Mario Bautista. We try to do the matchmaking for the UFC and look at three potential opponents for Mario Bautista UFC 292.

Song Yadong

Song Yadong is another rising star in the bantamweight division as the No. 8 ranked competitor and has been making a name for himself with his impressive striking skills. He is coming off a knockout win over Ricky Simon at UFC Fight Night and has expressed interest in facing Bautista in the past. A matchup between Yadong and Bautista would be a battle between two of the most dangerous strikers in the division and could potentially be a Fight of the Night contender.

Ricky Simon

Ricky Simon is the No. 12 ranked bantamweight contender and has been on a tear in the division winning five out of his last six fights. He is coming off a knockout loss against Song Yadong however. . A matchup between Simon and Bautista would be a battle between two of the top contenders in the division and could potentially have title implications.

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz is currently the No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender and the former WEC and UFC bantamweight champion and one of the most respected fighters in the division, who some argue is the bantamweight GOAT. He is coming off a knockout loss to top-ranked Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night back in August 2022 however. A matchup between Cruz and Bautista would be a battle between two of the most skilled and exciting fighters in the division.