Lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin, was seen in Las Vegas during their break from the 2024 Music of the Spheres Tour performing a song from the band’s upcoming album, Moon Music.

Videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, by City Cast Las Vegas’ Dayvid Figler captured the secret performance of “All My Love.” Martin is holding a red balloon and wearing an oversized suit paired with glasses and a wig. While it does not look like the Coldplay singer, his voice is instantly recognizable.

“You’ve got all my love / Whether it rains or pours, I’m all yours,” he croons.

It sounds like “All My Love” is another classic Coldplay ballad. Chris Martin utilizes his falsetto throughout the chorus as he promises to be there for his partner forever.

This is only the third time “All My Love” has been performed ahead of Moon Music’s release. The song made its debut during Coldplay’s June 9, 2024, show in Athens, Greece. Martin performed it solo on piano to close out that show.

A few months later, Martin once again performed the show during their September 2, 2024, show in Dublin, Ireland. This came after performances of two other songs from Moon Music, “Good Feelings” and “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love.”

Coldplay singer Chris Martin is enjoying himself in Las Vegas with the latest surprise performance. Perhaps he is keeping his vocals ready for more promotional performances ahead of Moon Music’s release.

The band is clearly gearing up for the release of their upcoming album. Moon Music’s promotional tour is in full swing during the band’s break from their Music of the Spheres Tour. They will return to the road on October 30, 2024, with a show in Melbourne, Australia.

Coldplay 2024 tour

Throughout 2024, Coldplay has taken their Music of the Spheres Tour to Asia and Europe so far. They will close out the year with 11 shows throughout Australia and New Zealand.

In 2025, Coldplay will continue the tour. They will conclude the tour with a return to England, playing shows at Craven Park and Wembley Stadium. Six shows from August 22-31, 2025, will be performed at the latter venue to close out the tour.

By the time the tour concludes, the band will have performed over 190 shows. The Music of the Spheres Tour has over 70 more shows than their previous tour, A Head Full of Dreams, which ran for just over a year. Their three-year itinerary has allowed the band to space out performances.

The Music of the Spheres Tour may be the band’s most ambitious tour to date. It has grossed over $1 billion at the box office as well, thanks to its attendance.

Moon Music is the second entry in the Music of the Spheres series. The first, From Earth with Love, was released on October 15, 2021. The upcoming album will feature collaborations with Burna Boy, Little Simz, Ayra Starr, and Tini.

“Feels Like I’m Falling in Love” was the first single released from Moon Music. It came out on June 21, 2024, before a second single, “We Pray,” Was released two months later on August 23. It is unclear if a third single will be released ahead of the album’s October 4 release.