The Colgate Raiders (2-8) head to Lexington to take on the No. 5 ranked Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colgate-Kentucky prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

How to Watch Colgate-Kentucky

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN 2

Why Colgate Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colgate has an incredibly tough matchup Wednesday night. They are not playing good basketball right now, but they have played some close games. This game may not be very close, but Colgate just has to keep it within 30. Kentucky has allowed the second-most points per game in the SEC, so Colgate has a chance to score. Kentucky allows a fairly low field goal percentage, but their pace of play will put them in trouble occasionally. If Colgate can find a way to hit their shots, especially in transition, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Colgate is led by Brady Cummins as he scores 11.3 points per game. Jalen Cox puts the work in the other statistical categories, though. Cox leads the team in rebounding, assists, and steals. Cox also as back-to-back games of at least 1o points, five rebounds, and five assists. That may not seem great, but it is a good college stat line. If Cox can have another solid game while Cummins continues to score, Colgate has a chance to cover.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is the fifth team in the nation for a reason. They have beaten Duke and Gonzaga this year. The Wildcats have also scored at least 100 points four times this season. Because of that, Kentucky is first in the nation with 92.6 points per game. They also attempt the fifth-most shots in the NCAA, so the Wildcats love to push the pace and force opposing teams to run with them. Colgate actually allows more points than they score, so they get themselves into a lot of trouble on defense. If Kentucky just scores as they have all season, they will dominate on Wednesday night.

Kentucky has six players that average double figure points this season. Those six players combine for 74.3 points per game. Along with that, five of those six players are shooting over 50 percent from the field for the Wildcats. Otega Oweh is the leading scorer on the team while Amari Williams grabs the most boards and blocks the most shots, and Lamont Butler leads the team in assists and steals. Role player Kerr Kriisa is going to miss time, but that should not matter much. These three healthy players mentioned are all going to be ready to go in this game, and you can expect Kentucky to dominate with them on the court.

Final Colgate-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This game is not going to be close. Kentucky is the much better team here, and their ability to score makes them stand out in a big way. The spread does happen to be very large, but it is something Kentucky will be able to cover on Wednesday night. For that reason, I am going to take the Wildcats to dominate and cover the spread.

Final Colgate-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -30.5 (-102)