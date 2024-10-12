While discussing his belief that the Cowboys are heading toward a “slow regression” as they face off against a tough schedule over the next seven games, Colin Cowherd boldly declared on his FS1 Show, The Herd, that Dallas' biggest issue moving forward isn't their rushing attack, rushing defense, or their overall depth but instead their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Why? Simple: he just isn't good enough to elevate a team due to his on-field play and contract.

“For what they're paying Dak moving forward, the Dallas Cowboys, with an eighty-one-year-old general manager, have got to nail draft picks. They have to find stars in the third, fourth, fifth rounds. Not good players, they've got to find stars. Do what Pete Carroll did when he got to Seattle, find Richard Sherman in later rounds or Kam Chancellor,” Cowherd boldly declared. “Because Dak, unlike Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, there's no proof he can elevate solid players; that's not what he is. He needed Amari Cooper in his Prime, he needed Zeke in his prime. Or Zack Martin and Tyron Smith in his prime. Or CeeDee Lamb and somebody else in his prime, that's what he needs.”

Harsh? Maybe so, but do you know what? It's not like Prescott really has a ton of tape to dispute Cowherd's claim either, as he really has had quality depth around him as a pro. If the Cowboys do fall apart moving forward, it will largely fall on his shoulders.

Colin Cowherd believes the Cowboys have one intriguing option in 2024

So, if the Cowboys can't win without Prescott having a deep depth chart, what can the team do to fix things? Well, considering they lost out on Derrick Henry in 2023, Cowherd is intrigued by one option that could be on the table.

“Again, did I mention the Owner is going to be 81, maybe 82 pretty soon right? Or is around that age? And that general manager/owner holds weekly press conferences to enflame situations and force the head coach and quarterbacks to answer to stuff that's silly,” Cowherd noted.

“Now, I have suggested that Derrick Henry was the solution, but they ran out of money and couldn't make $8 million be possible last season, so they had the worst running back room in the league. There are those who are saying, what about Davante Adams? Very interesting.”

Are the Cowboys an Adams trade away from being good? Eh, that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but if the Cowboys do start to slide and need a serious infusion of talent to get things back on track, throwing a call the Las Vegas Raiders' way isn't the worst idea imaginable.