Through the first five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have been aggressively mediocre.

Sitting in second place in the NFC East with a 3-2 record, they rank top five in passing attempts and yards, bottom five in rushing yards and attempts, and have a point differential of -4, with an expected record of 2.4-2.6.

And yet, despite their middle-of-the-pack efforts, Colin Cowherd of FS1 believes the bottom is about to fall out from under the team, but not right away. No, Cowherd believes Week 6 will mark the beginning of a “slow regression” that sees the Cowboys finally bottom out after years of 12-win seasons with no real playoff success.

“I predicted that the Dallas Cowboys, after three straight 12-win seasons, this year would be, because it's too Dak-reliant and he's too expensive, we should start to see a regression starting this year,” Cowherd noted. “Not tumbling down a cliff, not a ski accident where you lose equipment and break a leg, not that, not that, kind of a slow, steady decline, like putting weight on in your 50s where about every five-to-six months the pants just keep getting a little tighter. Or an oil leak; it takes a while for your engine to blow. I think this slow regression will begin Sunday, 4 Eastern, only on Fox.”

Whoa, that's a pretty massive declaration, but why does Cowherd believe it? Well, as he is very on-brand for the FS1 host, he had plenty to say on the subject, including a game-by-game breakdown of their forthcoming schedule.

Colin Cowherd has low expectations for the Cowboys' next seven games

Breaking down his worries about the Cowboys moving forward, Cowherd highlighted that there really isn't an easy game on the schedule for the next few months and that even easy foes from the past might prove harder for Big D to best.

“Because here is the Cowboys' schedule over the next seven weeks, ugh; Detroit, at the Niners, at a team in Atlanta that can beat anybody, rival Philadelphia, Houston, and you notice the last two? At Washington and New York; oh remember the good old days? Dak's like 24-4 against Washington and New York; that's like 4-0 every week. Yeah, that's the way it was for Big Ben in Pittsburgh before Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson arrived. Daniel Jones is now playing his best football, Jalen Hurts is now the equal or close to Dak Prescott, and Jayden Daniels looks like Lamar Jackson,” Cowherd noted.

“So Dallas, here are the three things that are inarguable. They can't run the football: translation, more pressure on Dak. They can't stop the run, meaning more time of possession teams and more pressure on Dak, he gets fewer opportunities. And in an offensive league, they have exactly one offensive weapon; cross your fingers on the health of CeeDee Lamb.”

Will the Cowboys throw Cowherd's words back into his face? Maybe so but it's just as likely the FS1 host is correct, and Dallas has some major decisions to make moving forward.