Colin Cowherd has had his fair share of controversial statements in front of the television screens in terms of sports. However, despite drawing polarizing reactions, Cowherd has continued to make bold statements, some of which would daringly go against the status quo. Here's Colin Cowherd's 10 wildest NBA takes, ranked.

10. Calling Russell Westbrook a delusional ball hog

Expand Tweet

Russell Westbrook won the MVP Award in the 2016-17 season while finishing the year with a triple-double average. Cowherd, however, isn't buying Westbrook's MVP award and impressive numbers. Instead, The Herd host is claiming Westbrook to be a ball hog, which was certainly a wild claim against a player who led the NBA in assists thrice.

9. Jayson Tatum's championship window is closing

Expand Tweet

Jayson Tatum is only 26 years old. Yet, he managed to lead the Boston Celtics to a Finals appearance in 2022. But despite being the undisputed face of the franchise, it seems that Cowherd gave on the five-time All-Star's championship hopes. This take really looked bad in retrospect when the Celtics won the NBA title just five months later.

8. Luka Doncic is becoming Carmelo Anthony

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic has continued his impressive NBA run, making a stronger case to be the next face of the league. But while Luka has yet to win a championship, it seems that Cowherd is already making a conclusion that the Mavs superstar is becoming the second coming of Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony carved out a reputation as a selfish player that never won a championship. Although Luka is the centerpiece of the Mavericks offense, the Slovenian star often finds a way to get his teammates involved at an efficient rate. He even set a career high with 9.8 assists per game in 2023-24.

7. Stephen Curry has surpassed Magic Johnson

As the best shooter the NBA has ever seen, Stephen Curry revolutionized the game. Cowherd was so amazed that he even decided to place Curry above Magic Johnson. Although Curry makes a strong case, it's just difficult to compare two players from different eras. In fairness to Magic, the Lakers star also brought a positive impact to the NBA during his time like no other.

6. Kyrie Irving isn't a great player

Expand Tweet

Cowherd claimed that a hooper like Kyrie Irving wasn't a great player but only a great scorer. Although Irving is a lethal scoring threat, the eight-time All-Star played an instrumental role as the main playmaker of the Cavs squad that historically won the NBA championship in 2016.

5. Comparing rookie John Wall to NBA champion Rajon Rondo

Back when John Wall was a rookie, after the Washington Wizards drafted him with the first-overall pick, his biggest critic came in the form of Cowherd. Despite registering nearly a triple-double performance, Cowherd gave a controversial rant against Wall and doubted his potential.

In addition to this, The Herd analyst even compared him to two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo, who at that time already helped the Celtics win an NBA championship. Rondo registered 17 assists without a single turnover on that night. Quite frankly, it was an unfair comparison for Wall.

4. Kevin Durant becoming irrelevant

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant had 31 points and seven rebounds in a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Fresh from losing Game 1 against the Wolves, Cowherd was quick to conclude that KD is becoming irrelevant in the NBA.

Durant was one of the top superstars for the Phoenix Suns in 2023-24. Without him, it's hard to see the Suns competing for a championship anytime soon.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo being better than Kobe Bryant

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo has achieved plenty in the NBA right before he reached his prime years. His resume includes two NBA MVPs, one NBA championship, one Finals MVP, a Most Improved Player of the Year Award, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Although Giannis' resume is stacked, calling his prime better than Kobe Bryant is quite a stretch. Bryant's game is entirely different. In addition to this, Bryant led the Lakers to back-to-back NBA titles during his prime.

2. Questioning Michael Jordan's greatness

Expand Tweet

While Cowherd has made a lot of wild NBA takes, it didn't sit well with NBA fans after The Herd host questioned Michael Jordan's greatness. Cowherd made a bold claim that Jordan wouldn't be successful without the help of the likes of Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson.

It was certainly an audacious shot against the legacy of His Airness. However, Cowherd did state some facts that got basketball fans buzzing.

1. Ben Simmons as the next LeBron James

Expand Tweet

Arguably the wildest claim Cowherd has made was announcing Ben Simmons as the next LeBron James. Early on, Cowherd boldly stated that Simmons would be the next big star who'll take over the NBA. Fast-forward to today, that is far from the case. Simmons has been sidelined due to injuries. When healthy, the two-time All-Star is no longer producing superstar like numbers.