The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-5) visit the Washington Huskies (12-9) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona State-Washington prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Arizona State has lost two straight games but remains 6-3 and tied for third place in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils covered 50% of their games while 55% went over the projected point total. Washington won three of their last four games but remains 4-6 and tied for seventh place in the Pac-12. The Huskies covered 50% of their games while 65% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference rivals. Arizona State won the first meeting in Tempe 73-65.

Here are the Arizona State-Washington college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-Washington Odds

Arizona State: -2.5 (-110)

Washington: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona State vs. Washington

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

After a solid non-conference showing, Arizona State sits in a good position in the Pac-12 despite two consecutive losses. While two home losses in conference play are the last thing a team with tournament aspirations wants to see, they have a great opportunity to make it up tonight against a team they beat by eight less than three weeks ago. The advanced metrics favor the Sun Devils in this one as they rank No. 59 in KenPom and No. 55 in NET. They have a solid 6-4 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups but do notably have a Quad 4 loss crippling their tournament resume. Nevertheless, Arizona State currently projects as a No. 11 seed and one of the “Last Four In”.

Arizona State features a balanced team that is especially strong on offense. The Sun Devils rank third in the Pac-12 in scoring (72.5 PPG). They do a great job sharing the ball having racked up the second-most assists in the conference (15 APG). Arizona State may be even better on the defensive side of the ball, however, as they slot in at 45th nationally in KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric. Their biggest advantage tonight has to be rebounding. The Sun Devils rank third in the conference with 38.3 RPG while Washington ranks 10th.

Offensively, the Sun Devils feature a balanced attack as four active players average over 10 points per game. They are led by a pair of brothers who transferred in from Nevada. Guards Desmond (12.6 PPG) and Devan (10.5 PPG) Cambridge have been huge additions to the Sun Devils. Devan was the catalyst in their earlier win over Washington, scoring a season-high 18 points.

Point guard Frankie Collins is their X-factor tonight thanks to his passing ability. The Michigan transfer ranks fourth in the conference in assists (4.8 APG) while also chipping in 10.4 PPG. Between Collins and seven-footer Warren Washington (8.9 PPG and 7.2 RPG) the Sun Devils have a number of options to throw at the Huskies.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Washington had a brutal start to their conference slate but rebounded nicely with three consecutive wins prior to their most recent loss at Utah. They have a great chance to cover as home underdogs tonight given their competitive showing in the previous matchup with Arizona State. That being said, the advanced metrics do not look kindly on the Huskies. Washington ranks No. 106 in KenPom and No. 118 in NET. That is largely thanks to a subpar 3-7 record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents in addition to two Quad 3 losses. As a result, Washington does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Washington doesn’t do a ton of things very well as they are the definition of an average team. That being said, they are sneakily strong defensively – especially against the three. The Huskies allow the 21st-lowest three-point percentage in the country (29.5%).

Offensively, the Huskies’ offense runs first and foremost through Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks. Brooks ranks third in the conference in scoring with 17.3 PPG. He also leads Washington in rebounding with 7.2 RPG. Brooks has thrived as the primary option in Washington. While he struggled somewhat in their previous matchup with ASU, the senior has been red-hot in recent games. He’s scored 25+ in two of his previous three games and has the talent to completely swing the spread tonight.

Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick

Arizona State had some problems with Washington in their previous matchup despite an eight-point win. The Sun Devils have been solid on the road this season but Washington’s 9-4 home record gives me confidence in their ability to keep it close tonight.

Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington +2.5 (-110)