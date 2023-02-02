Who’s ready for some Pac-12 action on this Thursday night? A pair of teams fighting to find some positive momentum will go head-to-head in Tempe as the Oregon State Beavers take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Let’s take an exclusive look at our college basketball odds series where our Oregon State-Arizona State prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Beavers enter this contest after coming away with a decisive home victory over Colorado by a score of 60-52. The much-needed victory improved OSU’s record to 9-13 on the year which includes a 3-8 mark in Pac-12 play. While postseason play may be out of the question for the Beavers this season, Oregon State will be fighting hard to stay relevant for when the Pac-12 Tournament arrives in Vegas in a little over a month from now.

It didn’t seem too long ago that the Sun Devils held a grip on this conference in large part due to some impressive early-season play, but the same cannot be said as of late. In fact, ASU finds themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak that has suddenly pushed them in the middle of the conference standings heading into February. Even though Arizona State has fallen onto some hard times, this is still a talented bunch that can inflict some damage on their home court.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Since the Beavers embarked on their magical Elite Eight run a couple of seasons ago, Oregon State has struggled mightily to sustain that type of success and have instead spent most of their time occupying the bottom half of the Pac-12 Standings since. Nevertheless. the Beavers do happen to have a winning record alt 11-10 when it comes to covering the spread this season and will look to improve upon that in a big way in the desert of Arizona.

First things first, a repeated effort of playing swarming defense will need to be the first thing of business to be conducted if the Beavers are going to cover the spread. Against Colorado, OSU held the Buffaloes to only 35% from the floor and also was able to hold them in check from beyond the arc. On paper, Oregon State ranks near the bottom of most statistical categories in comparison to the rest of America, but if there is anything that the Beavers pride themselves on, it is their defensive tenacity.

While a solid effort on defense may be just what the doctor ordered for the ‘Beavs this evening, Oregon State could punch their ticket to a covering of the spread if they can receive solid contributions from top scorers in guard Jordan Pope and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. Since these are the only two offensive playmakers that are averaging double-digit points this season, this underwhelming offense will need to be carried by this dynamic duo if they want a shot at pulling off the upset road win.

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

At first glance of this matchup, it becomes quite evident that the Sun Devils will be entering this contest as heavy favorites. Nevertheless, ASU truly cannot afford to feel this way as their reeling type of play has sent them a downward spiral heading into the opening week of basketball on February.

Above all else, it will prove to be critical for the Sun Devils to eliminate the sloppiness that has been plaguing them of late offensively. Indeed, Arizona State has been quite careless with the basketball as they have accumulated too many disheartening turnovers at the most important of times. Not only this, but this has also led to some poor shooting for ASU’s standards. Over the course of their road trip up north to Washington, the Sun Devils never shot better than 34% from the floor and have also been struggling in finding high-percentage shots. Alas, not waiting to run the offense until late in the shot clock will prove to be a big no-no for head coach Bobby Hurley’s squad.

However, all will be right in the world if you are a Sun Devils fan/bettor if Arizona State can receive more production from top-player D.J. Horne. After recently serving a one-game suspension, Horne’s return will be a sight for sore eyes as this offense scuffled mightily without him on the floor. Be on the lookout for Horne to showcase his scoring ability in a big way later this evening.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

As much as ASU has been licking their wounds as of late, don’t overthink this one. Side with the Sun Devils to cover the spread and you should be able to make a profit.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -11.5 (-120)