Published November 29, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Syracuse Orange take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Syracuse Illinois prediction and pick.

The Syracuse Orange are in big trouble. They have just lost consecutive games to St. John’s and Bryant. Yes, Bryant beat Jim Boeheim’s team over the Thanksgiving weekend. Syracuse trailed by a double-figure scoring margin midway through the second half and made a furious rally, but it still fell one point short, 73-72. Syracuse already has three losses on the season, the other one being to Colgate. The Orange have dug themselves a huge hole in terms of their NCAA Tournament resume. They will need several quality wins to compensate for these recent losses, which have not come against high-end opponents.

Beating Illinois would definitely qualify as a high-end win.

Boeheim, who has been the head coach of Syracuse since 1975, has stubbornly refused to step down. He thinks he should get to leave on his own terms, and frankly, it’s hard to blame him after 47 years in charge of the Syracuse program, and that doesn’t count his previous involvements as a player and assistant. Seeing Syracuse struggle like this will add weight to the claim that Boeheim is dragging down the program, but as recently as 2021, Syracuse was a Sweet 16 program with an uncanny knack for catching fire in March after doing just enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has to quickly improve its portfolio this season, however; living on the bubble, which Boeheim has done for most of the past seven years, is a precarious existence. Syracuse can’t keep playing with fire.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have a very different roster this season compared to the past few years. This roster is nothing like the one which won the 2021 Big Ten Tournament and gained a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. New faces populate the roster.

Terrence Shannon is a transfer from Texas Tech. He scored 29 points in a win over UCLA on Nov. 18. Matthew Mayer was part of Baylor’s 2021 national championship team. He and Shannon give Illinois a Big 12 flavor. Underwood previously coached at Oklahoma State, so one could say this team has a lot of Big 12 refugees.

Illinois has started the season 5-1, its only loss being to No. 3 Virginia. The Illini look good and will try to keep moving in the right direction. Underwood’s skill in landing high-quality transfers has the Illini poised to produce another successful regular season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Syracuse-Illinois College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Illinois Odds

Syracuse Orange: +12.5 (-110)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

This is a case in which one team is clearly inferior but is also highly motivated after recent struggles. Syracuse has been embarrassed over the past week. Players know this is an important moment for them in the course of their season. Expect Syracuse’s best effort, which can flummox Illinois’ shooters and can create an ugly, defensive game in which the Orange can stay close.

Why Illinois Could Cover the Spread

The Illini are a far better team than Syracuse. Terrence Shannon is the best player on the floor in this game. Illinois is playing at home. There’s ample reason to think that Illinois can run away with this one.

Final Syracuse-Illinois Prediction & Pick

This game is one to stay away from, just because Syracuse — though struggling right now — is bound to wake up at some point. We just don’t know when. If you insist on a pick, take Syracuse.

Final Syracuse-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Syracuse +12.5