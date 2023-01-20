The UCLA Bruins take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA Arizona State.

The college basketball season has arrived at a lot of unexpected places, and this is one of them: Tempe, Arizona. It’s the site of a meeting between the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings. That’s not the same thing as the two best teams in the conference, but it remains a plot twist. When UCLA looks at its schedule every season, it wants to know when the trip to Tucson is for the big game against the Arizona Wildcats. Make no mistake: UCLA-Arizona is a big game this week, and that game will be hugely important for the Bruins in the Pac-12 race. Yet, as this game arrives, UCLA versus Arizona State is the battle for first place in the conference. Arizona State has managed to rise to second place in the Pac-12, having lost only three games all season long, only one within the Pac-12. Coach Bobby Hurley has gotten this roster to play cohesively, especially on defense. Arizona State has made several comebacks, its most recent one being in its last game this past weekend against Oregon State. ASU trailed by 16 on the road but fought back to win. Earlier this season, Arizona State trailed Colorado by 15 on the road and scrambled back to win. This team is simply very hard to knock out. It now has a chance to compete for the Pac-12 championship.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the UCLA-Arizona State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Arizona State Odds

UCLA Bruins: -4.5 (-114)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +4.5 (-106)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins lock down on defense. They have bought into head coach Mick Cronin’s system and have gotten progressively better on defense as the season has moved along. UCLA smothered Utah in a wipeout last Thursday. Then the Bruins — trailing by nine points midway through the second half against Colorado — uncorked a 24-3 run with their elite defense. They shut down Colorado down the stretch to win going away. UCLA’s defense is so good and so consistent that opponents have a very small margin for error when they go up against the Bruins. When UCLA isn’t hitting shots and isn’t playing good offense, the defense keeps the Bruins in the hunt, as was the case in a 67-66 come-from-behind win at Washington State nearly three weeks ago. UCLA does what Arizona State does, only better, and UCLA has more highly skilled players than ASU does.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils are so tough. They have made themselves tough. They come back from deficits, so an early bad start in this or any other game will not discourage them. Bobby Hurley will have a defensive plan which can smother UCLA and prevent the Bruins from getting any offensive rhythm. Arizona State is playing at home in front of what will be a raucous and very intense crowd. The energy Arizona State normally brings to every game it plays will be elevated for this game. It’s a huge moment for the program, and even if Arizona State doesn’t win, it will battle UCLA all the way and keep the game close enough to cover.

Final UCLA-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has become a strong defensive team. Even if the Devils don’t win, this game feels like a game which will go right down to the wire. UCLA won’t run away with it. Take the Sun Devils.

Final UCLA-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +4.5