EA Sports College Football 25′s Deluxe Edition just received another pre-order bonus, but only for a limited time. With the game releasing in just 11 days for early access, there's still plenty of time for players to pre-order any of the game's editions. And if you already pre-ordered the game, then no worries. You'll receive the free limited-time item as long as you pre-ordered College Football 25's Deluxe Edition. Without further ado, let's see what it is.

College Football 25 Adds New Limited-Time Ultimate Team Pre-Order Bonus

Those who pre-order the College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X) by July 18th will receive a Ultimate Alumni Player item for Ultimate Team. This item lets you choose 1 total reward out of 10, though we do not know the specific items yet. In addition to the Ultimate Team item, College Football 25's Deluxe Edition offers other goodies:

3-Day Early Access (Begins July 16th)

4600 College Football Points

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choose 1 player item out of 3)

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choose 1 player item out of 134)

Overall, most deluxe edition rewards cater mostly to Ultimate Team players. However, that three-day Early Access Period seems to be the real eye-grabber in terms of pre-order bonuses. So if you don't care for Ultimate Team, and can wait three days, there's no major reason to pick up the Deluxe Edition.

Conversely, players can also pre-order the game's MVP Bundle, which includes the Deluxe Editions of both College Football 25 and Madden 25. This will grant you all pre-order bonuses, rewards, and everything else for both games. That bundle costs $149.99 plus tax (USD), so if you know you want both Madden and College Football 25 on next-gen, this is a really good offer.

However, if you just want College Football 25, feel free to check out Gamestop's own Homecoming Edition. This version of the game offers you a phyisical copy, along with replicas of a locker, football, and branded jersey. For those who want to celebrate EA's return to CFB, this seems like a pretty cool offer.

Regardless of what you choose, everyone will get the chance to buy College Football 25 when it releases later this month.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the College Football 25 limited-time pre-order bonus. With the game releasing soon, it's worth checking out the different editions the game has to offer. In the meantime, check out the recent deep dives on gameplay, sights, sounds, and Dynasty. There's been a ton of information revealed already. At this point, we're hoping to see some new info on Road To Glory info before the game drops!

