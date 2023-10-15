The race for the Heisman Trophy just took a big turn. Prior to Week 7 action, USC Trojans star Caleb Williams and Washington Huskies star Michael Penix Jr. were locked in a tight battle as front-runners. However, after Saturday's games, Penix has taken the jump to be the clear favorite to win the Heisman over Williams, who really struggled in a blowout loss to Notre Dame.

Heisman Trophy Odds

Williams' odds to win the award dropped from +380 to +3500, while Penix went from +380 to -140, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Penix's Huskies remained undefeated after an incredible 36-33 comeback victory over the Oregon Ducks. The performance had the sports world buzzing, but no one was more pumped up than Washington receiver Rome Odunze.

“Hey, you're looking at the Heisman Trophy winner right there!” The quote from the star receiver may turn into a reality. Penix finished with 302 passing yards, as well as four passing touchdowns on the night. Penix's spectacular play has helped him take the leap to be the sole favorite to win the Heisman.

Williams, on the other hand, has had an unfortunate turn of events. Williams' Trojans were unable to keep their perfect season alive, as they were blown out by Notre Dame, 48-20. A blowout loss at the hands of an underdog is not ideal at this point in the season for Williams, as the star QB had an unfortunate night. Williams threw for just 199 yards and one touchdown, but tossed three interceptions in a disappointing performance.

With six games left in the season, both quarterbacks still have much to prove if they want to keep their names in the Heisman race. However, it's now very clear that Michael Penix Jr. is running away as the favorite, while Caleb Williams' hopes may be doomed after his brutal showing.