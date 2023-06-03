The Boston College Eagles look to do a lot better than they displayed last season. We are here to share our college football odds series, with a Boston College over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Eagles went 3-9, including 2-6 in the ACC, in 2022. Now, they look to do much better than they did last season, with the hope they can improve on their struggles. Boston College started the 2022 season with a 22-21 loss to Rutgers at home to Alumni Stadium. Then, they suffered a 27-10 defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech on the road. The Eagles then got their first win of the season by knocking off Maine 38-17. However, they suffered a major setback the following week by falling 44-14 at Florida State. Boston College edged out Louisville 34-33 in the next week. Regardless, a bad stretch began right after.

It started with a 31-3 shellacking at the hands of Clemson. Then, they fell 43-15 to Wake Forest in a road game that got out of control quickly. The offense struggled in a 13-3 loss to UConn on the road. Finally, they suffered a 38-31 defeat at home to Duke. The Eagles ended the losing streak with a 21-20 road victory over NC State. Conversely, they endured their most embarrassing defeat of the season when they fell 44-0 at Notre Dame. The Eagles finished their campaign with a 32-23 loss to Syracuse.

It was a significant drop in record for the Eagles, who finished 6-6 overall in 2021. Regardless, they also went 2-6 in the ACC, highlighting their numerous struggles in conference play. Boston College is in a major drought, not having a winning record in the ACC since 2009. Therefore, they once again will attempt to reach that mark in 2023.

But they will have to do it without one of their top players. Significantly, Zay Flowers left Boston College to enter the NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens drafted Flowers with the 22nd pick in the first round. Now, they must move on without a player that had 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: -115

Under 5.5 wins: -105

Why Boston College Can Win 5.5 Games

There is one thing going for the Eagles. Somehow, they have won at least six games in eight of the last 10 years despite not succeeding in the conference. Quarterback Emmett Morehead can throw the ball well. However, he threw for 1,254 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions while only completing 59.9 percent of his passes. Boston College hopes they can see him rise to the occasion.

Pat Garwo II returns and rushed for 403 yards in 2022. Now, he will run behind an offensive line that includes Christian Mahogany, Kyle Hergel, and Logan Taylor. Mahogany is a top-tier guard and will be in the NFL soon. Furthermore, Hergel and Taylor came through the transfer portal. Boston College will also welcome Ryan O'Keefe from UCF. Moreover, George Takacs is back at tight end.

The defense gets a boost with the return of edge rusher Shitta Sillah. Also, Donovan Ezeiruaku is an All-ACC player and will return. Ezeiruaku had 61 total tackles with 8.5 sacks.

Boston College will win six games if their offense can move the chains. Then, they need their defensive stars to thrive.

Why Boston College Can Not Win 5.5 Games

The biggest question coming into this year was the offensive line. Significantly, Boston College acquired two new players from the transfer portal. There was no pass protection and no blocking for the running game last season. Ultimately, the biggest question is health. Can this line stay healthy? Moreover, will the running backs find open lanes to run through?

The defense had a great pass rush. Regardless, they allowed so many holes that allowed every running back to move the chains endlessly. George Rooks must step up and help lift this defense to the best of their ability. Moreover, he must improve a linebacking core that must stop the running game. If they can stop the running game, they will have a chance. Additionally, Boston College must steal some road games to have a chance to improve.

Final Boston College Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Boston College went all out to try and improve their team through the transfer portal. Ultimately, they will find ways to steal two or three games they lost last season. Expect Boston College to improve by a small margin. No, they are not going to win the conference. But they will eek out six games.

Final Boston College Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 wins: -115