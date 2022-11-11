Published November 11, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to take on the Navy Midshipmen in a Saturday afternoon college football matchup in Annapolis. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Notre Dame-Navy prediction and pick.

Notre Dame has gone 6-3 this season, winning three games in a row when it seemed that the season was doomed. New head coach Marcus Freeman has turned around the season, highlighted by a 35-14 upset victory of Clemson last weekend.

Navy has struggled to a 3-6 record, including a 3-4 mark in conference play. Navy opened their season with a loss to FCS Delaware, and things have only gotten worse. The Midshipmen have lost three of their last four games, with the lone victory coming over Temple.

Here are the Notre Dame-Navy college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Navy Odds

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: -15.5 (-110)

Navy Midshipmen: +15.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread

Drew Pyne has taken over quarterback duties, completing 61.0 percent of his passes for 1,278 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions in eight games. Pyne has also rushed for a touchdown. Audric Estime leads the team with 662 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Logan Diggs ranks second with 545 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. The Fighting Irish have totaled 1,756 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team.

Michael Mayer, arguably the best tight end in college football, leads the team with 51 catches for 624 yards and seven touchdowns. Mayer is a matchup problem for any defense. Jayden Thomas ranks second with two receiving touchdowns. Notre Dame is averaging 29.1 points and 379.1 yards of offense per game.

Notre Dame’s defense has been solid, allowing 21.2 points and 328.6 yards of offense per game. JD Bertrand leads the team with 60 tackles, including six and a half for loss. Isaiah Foskey leads the team with an incredible eight and a half sacks, and he has also blocked two kicks. Notre Dame has totaled 28 sacks as a team. Benjamin Morrison leads the team with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Brandon Joseph also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Why Navy Could Cover The Spread

Navy has thrown the ball slightly more out of necessity, with Tai Lavatai completing 46.2 percent of his passes for 785 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Lavatai is tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns. Daba Fofana leads the team with 502 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Maquel Haywood is second on the team with 406 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Navy has accumulated 2,132 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a team.

Jayden Umbarger leads the team with 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Vincent Terrell II is tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns. Navy is averaging 21.9 points and 336.3 yards of offense per game.

Navy has surrendered 24.8 points and 363.0 yards of offense per game. John Marshall leads the team with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and is second with five sacks. Jacob Busic leads the team with six sacks, while the Midshipmen have totaled 22 sacks. Elias Larry leads the team with two interceptions, with four other Navy players intercepting one pass each. Jianni Woodson-Brooks has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Final Notre Dame-Navy Prediction & Pick

This rivalry has taken a bit of a downturn recently. Notre Dame should roll in this one.

Final Notre Dame-Navy Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -15.5 (-110), over 39.5 (-110)