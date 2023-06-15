College Football is right around the corner with just over two months remaining until the start of the 2023 season. Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with a plethora of College Football win totals for teams across the country. Today we take a look at Purdue Football's over/under win total – continuing our College Football odds series with a prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Purdue Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: +118

Under 5.5 wins: -144

Why Purdue Can Win 5.5 Games

Purdue had a successful season in 2022. The Boilermakers took all advantage of playing in the weaker of the Big Ten's two divisions. They finished 6-3 in conference play and won the West. Although they were blown out in the Big Ten championship, and later in the Citrus Bowl, Purdue still finished with a solid 8-6 record. They beat the teams they were supposed to and even pulled off upsets against Minnesota and Illinois. Entering 2023, the Boilermakers face a ton of question marks with roster and coaching turnover. However, they still play in the Big Ten West and thus have a strong chance of covering 5.5 wins.

Roster-wise, this team faces a ton of question marks. Four-year starter Aidan O'Connell and former head coach Jeff Brohm both departed this offseason. The Boilermakers hired former Illinois and Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as his replacement. The Illini featured one of the stoutest defenses in the country last season. They ranked first in scoring defense and second in yards allowed per game. The Boilermakers also snagged a highly-touted transfer in former Texas QB Hudson Card. Card appeared in six games for the Longhorns last season – throwing for 928 yards and six touchdowns with just a single interception. He'll be aided by a strong running game as Devi Mockobee and Dylan Downing combined for over 1300 yards and 13 scores last season.

Looking at their schedule, the Boilermakers face four teams rated lower than them in ESPN's FPI – Fresno State (70), Virginia Tech (63), Northwestern (67), and Indiana (75). Ideally, Purdue would win all four of those but even if they only take three out of four they are still in a decent spot to hit the over on 5.5. They have a number of winnable games against teams projected to be better than them. Namely, they host Syracuse (34) after losing by three in New York last season. They also host Wisconsin (20), Illinois (45), and Minnesota (33). Considering they beat both Illinois and Minnesota on the road last season, it isn't a stretch to say they could take at least two of those four games. Road dates with Iowa (37) and Nebraska (52) could be tough. However, even stealing one of those would do wonders for their chances of covering.

Why Purdue Can Not Win 5.5 Games

Despite some excitement building in West Lafayette, there may be an adjustment period moving on from O'Connell and Brohm. While transfer Hudson Card looks like a strong fit, his weapons are shaky. Their two leading receivers (who combine for 166 receptions, over 1,900 yards, and 20 touchdowns last year) are both off to the NFL. While they should have a strong defensive system under Ryan Walters, they notably lost one of their best defensive players (DE Jack Sullivan) to the transfer portal. They still boast some strong veterans on that side of the ball but Walters' system (focused on stopping the run and forcing turnovers) could take some time for the Boilermakers to adjust to.

That is precisely where they could run into problems. The Boilermakers won't have time to adjust as they face a much tougher schedule than last season. Although they do have winnable games on the schedule, there isn't a large margin for error. Ohio State and Michigan will almost surely be losses – meaning Purdue needs to go 6-4 in the rest of their schedule. Unlike last season, the Boilermakers don't have a single “free” win on their slate. Their lowest-ranked opponent is arc-rival Indiana and two of the four teams ranked lower than them are road games. Their Week 4 matchup against Wisconsin will be circled on everyone's calendar but with matchups against Virginia Tech and Syracuse preceding the conference opener, Purdue could easily roll into conference play with just a single win.

Final Purdue Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Purdue faces a ton of question marks given their quarterback and head coaching changes. However, they also have winnable games on their schedule and have built a solid program. This is likely a stay-away for me personally. Yet, I'd lean the over thanks to their weak division and an exciting young quarterback.

Final Purdue Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (+118)