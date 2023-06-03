Wake Forest looks to keep the momentum going, while improving in the ACC, as they start the 2023 season. We are here to preview our college football odds series while making a Wake Forest over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons went 8-5, including 3-5 in the ACC. Now, they hope to win more games within their conference. Wake Forest started the season with a dominant 44-10 victory over VMI. Next, they defeated Vanderbilt 45-25 on the road. Wake Forest then defeated Liberty 37-36, winning a grueling close game. Then, they suffered their first loss of the season, falling 51-45 in overtime to Clemson. But they recovered in the following week by defeating Florida State 31-21 on the road.

The Demon Deacons followed this up with a 45-10 victory over Army. Next, they defeated Boston College 43-15 in the following week. But the season took a turn for the worst. Unfortunately, they lost 48-21 at Louisville. The Demon Deacons followed this with a 30-21 defeat against NC State on the road. Finally, they fell 36-34 against North Carolina at home. They ended their losing streak by defeating Syracuse 45-35. However, they followed that with a 34-31 loss at Duke. The Demon Deacons ultimately went 1-4 down the past five games. Significantly, Wake Forest ended the season with a 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Wake Forest will lose a few players to the NFL. Ultimately, defensive end Kobie Turner is now with the Los Angeles Rams after they drafted him in the third round with the 89th pick. Turner had 21 solo tackles with two sacks and two pass deflections. Likewise, wide receiver A.T. Perry is with the New Orleans Saints after they drafted him with the 195th pick in the sixth round. Perry finished with 81 receptions, 1,096 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2022. Amazingly, he also had a 2021 season where he finished with 71 receptions, 1,293 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: +124

Under 6.5 wins: -154

Why Wake Forest Can Win 6.5 Games

Justice Ellison returns to take the charge in the running game. Now, he looks to get even better on a campaign where he rushed 170 times for 707 yards and six touchdowns. Quinton Cooley also returns after rushing 51 times for 246 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, the receiving core will remain strong. Jahmal Banks is back after finishing with 42 receptions, 636 yards, and nine touchdowns. Additionally, Taylor Mann comes back after having 47 catches for 575 yards and nine scores.

The defense lost a few players. However, they still get one of their best weapons back. Jahsheen Davis is back after creating havoc all over the football field. Amazingly, he had 33 total tackles, with 17 solo snatches. He also had seven sacks. Now, he must step up his game even more as the new season inches closer.

Wake Forest can win seven games because they have among the best running backs and receivers in the game. Additionally, they have the ultimate playmaker on defense that can create amazing plays all over the field.

Why Wake Forest Can Not Win 6.5 Games

But there are issues at hand. Significantly, Wake Forest lost their top defensive end and top pass catcher. Wake Forest also has to play some of the top teams in the conference. Ultimately, they will face Florida State, Clemson, and NC State. They also must travel to South Bend to face Notre Dame. Moreover, they must face former quarterback Sam Hartman, who departed Wake Forest for Notre Dame. Can the Demon Deacons beat their former quarterback? Can Mitch Griffis be the guy to replace Hartman? Griffis finished with 348 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in limited action.

Wake Forest also lost running back Christian Turner and wide receiver Donovan Green. Now, they must figure out a way to overcome those losses and play without them in this new season.

The schedule is not easy, either. Unfortunately, they will have a tough slate in November that includes three road games. But the home game is not easy. Significantly, they will face Florida State at home.

Wake Forest will not cover seven games because they have too many holes in their offense and defense. Moreover, the schedule is more challenging than ever.

Final Wake Forest Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Losing all that talent might cause problems. Therefore, expect them to struggle to adjust without Hartman. It is difficult to win without a talented quarterback and there are numerous question marks about Griffis. Expect some road bumps.

Final Wake Forest Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 wins: -154