Raising Michael...

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo is set to play Joe Jackson, the controversial father of the King of Pop, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Domingo is set to join the Lionsgate biopic Michael, scheduled for release on April 18, 2025. Joe Jackson, Michael and Janet's father, as well as those of their eight siblings formed the Jackson 5. The Jackson patriarch died in 2018 at 89. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will play him in the movie.

The Academy Award-nominee said in a statement, “Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown.”

“There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level,” the actor added.

Antoine Fuqua is set to helm the film from John Logan's script.

The director also released a statement and said about Domingo, “Colman has such incredible range – he puts in the work to deeply inhabit his characters and understand their true essence and motivation.”

“I’m grateful to be working with an actor with his passion and ability to portray the many sides of Joe Jackson: a husband, a father and a manager,” he continued.

While Lionsgate described the film as covering all aspects of MJ's life, it's not clear how or if it's going to address the myriad of controversies that plagued the singer. Especially since the biopic is made with the cooperation of Jackson's estate. Jackson's family has been steadfast in defending the pop icon against accusations of sexual abuse of children. HBO's 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland made those accusations a part of public discourse again.

Joe Jackson formed and managed the Jackson 5, founded in 1964. The group consisted of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael. They were largely credited for being one of the first African-American singers to gain a crossover following.

The Jackson Five received three Grammy nominations. Three of their song were inducted to the Grammy Hall of Fame: I'll Be There and I Want You Back in 1999 and ABC in 2017.

Domingo received his Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2022 for Euphoria. His Academy Award nomination for this year's Oscars is for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Rustin. He's also up for a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor.

Aside from Rustin, he had two other films in 2023 with the musical film The Color Purple and Sing Sing. He also played Victor Strand in Fear The Walking Dead.

The actor's upcoming projects include feature Drive-Away Dolls and a TV miniseries, The Madness. He has another biopic in pre-production stages, playing Nat King Cole.