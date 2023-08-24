The Colorado football team has lost a key defensive player shortly before the start of the 2023 season. Texas State announced the addition of defensive end Chance Main to its football team. The news, of course, means that Chance Main has left the Colorado football program.

Buffaloes defensive line coach Sal Sunseri was asked what happened with Chance Main that he didn't work out with the Colorado football team.

“He just decided he didn't want to play football anymore so you know I can't help that,” Sunseri said. “If he doesn't want to play, doesn't want to play.”

It appears that maybe Main still wanted to play football, just not with Colorado.

Main's departure didn't completely come out of nowhere. The defensive end made it known that he wanted to leave the Colorado football team earlier this year when he entered the transfer portal. Main ultimately decided to stay with the Buffaloes, though evidently, that decision was not permanent.

Main had 27 tackles, a half-sack, a forced fumble and one pass defensed for Colorado last season. In the 2019 and 2020 football seasons, Main played for Incarnate Word.

Add Main to the long list of players who have left the Buffaloes since Deion Sanders became the Colorado football coach. The Buffaloes have experienced roster turnover that is unparalleled in college football. From August 2022 through early May, Colorado had more than 70 players enter the transfer portal.

Considering Colorado went 1-11 and finished at the bottom of the Pac-12 standings last year, the roster changes might be a necessity. The Buffaloes are still expected to be one of the conference's worst teams in 2023.