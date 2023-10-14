Dropping a home game to a bottom-tier conference opponent is bad enough, especially when favored by nearly two touchdowns heading into the game. But the Colorado Buffaloes loss to Stanford represents some unfortunate history for Colorado football, detailed on X (Twitter) by beat writer Brian Howell:

Largest blown leads in Colorado football history:

29 – vs Stanford tonight

28 – vs Oregon State in 2018

28 – at Kansas in 2010

Unfortunately I’ve covered all three.#cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) October 14, 2023

Three weeks into the 2023 season, Colorado football was by far the biggest story in all of sports, eliciting takes from NBA stars and attracting massive TV audiences who wanted to see what Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes were all about. Colorado started the season with an upset victory over defending National Champion runner-up TCU, followed that up with a win over former Big 12 rival Nebraska, and then survived a double-overtime scare against in-state rival Colorado State. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes were on top of the world, a surprising development given the fact that many analysts expected that Colorado football would be one of the worst teams in the country.

Well, just one month later, Colorado football has finally regressed toward the mean. They've lost three of their last four games, with the only win coming in a nail-biter against a subpar Arizona State team. They were thoroughly outclassed when they visited the Oregon Ducks, hung around to make things interesting versus the USC Trojans, and then last night, suffered a stunning 2nd half collapse against a Stanford Cardinal squad that was 1-4 coming into the game versus the Buffaloes.

The next Colorado football game will be on October 28th against the UCLA Bruins, who are currently ranked 18th in the AP Poll.