The Colorado football program was tough to watch a year ago as they went 1-11 and fired Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. A year later from the firing of Dorrell, the football program is a must-see, thanks to new head coach Deion Sanders turning this program around. The Buffs got off to a 3-0 start and jumped into the top 25 before getting blown out by Oregon and then losing a hard-fought game against the USC Trojans.

Nonetheless, the Colorado football program is a must-see, and the viewership numbers from September prove how important Coach Prime is (h/t Stewart Mandel of The Athletic).

‘Colorado had 5 of the 8 most watched CFB games in Sept. (via Nielsen):

CU-Ore (ABC): 10.03M

Ohio St-ND (NBC): 9.98M

CSU-CU (ESPN): 9.3M

FSU-LSU (ABC): 9.2M

Nebraska-CU (Fox): 8.7M

Texas-Bama (ESPN): 7.6M

CU-TCU (Fox): 7.26M

USC-CU (Fox): 7.24M'

So far, every one of the Colorado football games has appeared on this list and amassed over seven million viewers. Even the game against Colorado State had a ton of viewers, which certainly helped given the Jay Norvell sunglasses comments.

The Colorado football team faces lowly Arizona State on the road in Week 6, and there might not be much interest in that one, especially with the Buffs coming off back-to-back losses and the Sun Devils dealing with tons of injuries. The next big Colorado game to circle is likely October 28 against UCLA on the road and then a November home game against Oregon State. All in all, the reality is that people love to watch the Buffs, even after winning just one game a season ago.