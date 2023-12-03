Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes look destined to lose a major recruiting force in defensive end coach Nick Williams.

The Colorado football program improved their 2022 record by three wins during the 2023 season. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes ended the regular season at 4-8. Still, the program has lost several assistant coaches as vacancies open up around the country. One of the latest losses is highly-prized DE coach Nick Williams.

The Buffaloes look to fill coaching roles amid a building list of departures

Colorado is projected to lose Williams, the primary recruiter for three of the team's top four rated commits in the 2024 class, per Bruce Feldman. Nick Williams was also responsible for helping bring in five of the Buffaloes' nine commits.

If the defensive end coach leaves, it will be Colorado's third assistant coach departure from the 2023 roster.

The Buffaloes turned themselves into a national headline after some impressive early-season performances.

Colorado beat the national champion-runner-up TCU Horned Frogs in its 23-24 debut. Then, the Buffaloes won against cross-conference their rival Nebraska Cornhuskers. The team's glory would not last the entire season though.

Colorado football lost a blowout game to the Oregon Ducks in its fourth game of the year, which knocked its momentum. The team later went on a several-game losing streak. An early-season injury to Travis Hunter only made things worse.

The Buffs have had many positives despite its losing record and loss of assistant coaches. The pride associated with the Buffaloes program should allow Deion Sanders and co. to quickly replace the teams' vacancies.

Colorado will not compete in a postseason Bowl game since they did not win six games. Yet, the team looks forward to reloading for the 2024-25 season.