Following a 1-11 2022 season, Colorado hired Deion Sanders as their next head coach. As he steps into his first year as Colorado’s leader, Sanders made his expectations for the Buffaloes very clear.

Sanders came to Colorado after earning a 27-6 record during his time at Jackson State. Now joining the Pac-12, Sanders doesn’t expect the Buffaloes to have another dreadful season, via ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

“It’s a whole different level of expectation around here, and you’ve got to be able to play the game,” Sanders said. “So a certain level that might have been welcome, that level is no longer welcomed here. It’s a whole different game now.”

With their record as a clear indicator, Colorado struggled both offensively and defensively last season. They ranked 128th – out of 131 teams – in total offense, averaging 281.2 yards per game. The Buffaloes were even worse at defense, ranking 130th by allowing 509.8 yards per game.

Colorado’s struggles go back much further than just last season. Dating back to 2008, the Buffaloes have just two bowl games and have lost both of them. With Deion Sanders now around, he isn’t willing to stand for Colorado’s mediocrity.

Sanders has already done his part on the recruiting trail. He brought over his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter from Jackson State. Colorado added one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class in Cormani McClain.

Now the head coach of Colorado, Deion Sanders is ready to turn the entire program around. He is tired of how the Buffaloes have played and is looking to change the team’s entire philosophy in his first year on campus.