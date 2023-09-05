For Fox Sports' Chris Broussard, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is already in the same class as the likes of Muhammad Ali and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Broussard explained that the Colorado football sideline boss is transcending his job and his resume as a dual-sport star.

“Deion Sanders is special. Every once in a while, especially in sports, there's someone who is special beyond their ability — Ali, LeBron. Deion Sanders is in that group,” Broussard said during Monday's edition of First Things First.

It's quite a loaded take from Broussard because it's not often that someone gets mentioned in the same sentence with the great boxer, particularly when it's a topic that touches beyond the realm of sports. But Broussard seemed actually convinced of Sanders' greatness.

“Deion Sanders is in that group where his strength of personality, his confidence, his joy is just infectious, and his knowledge of the game and coaching ability. We have always talked about very few all-time great players translate to to being great coaches or talent evaluators. He [Sanders] is an exception,” Broussard added.

The whole college football world is still buzzing over Colorado football's upset victory over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs last Saturday. Deion Sanders had been expressing confidence about his team's ability to take down the Horned Frogs long before the actual game, and he absolutely delivered on that, with the Buffaloes taking down the Big 12 program in grand fashion, 45-42.

Up ahead for Colorado is a date with Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at home.