Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has spoken up against a fake quote that's gotten viral amid the recent comments of Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables.

“Please read this slowly. I've Never responded to any of these Great coaches that choose to target me or our program here @CUBuffsFootball . I'm Great at walking & talking the talk & if it were truly me I would've referenced a LAMBORGHINI. That's #CoachPrime,” the Colorado football sideline boss tweeted on Tuesday.

Although he did not say it directly, Sanders was likely referring to Venables' direct criticism of how Sanders handled the roster he inherited when he became head coach of Colorado football.

“I was unlike Deion. I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out,” Venables said in an appearance on KREF radio during the Big 12 Media Day.

Not long after Venables said that, a fake Sanders quote started to have its own life on social media, with numerous Twitter users falling for it.

The fake quote read:

“First off, to the gentleman from Oklahoma, it's ‘Coach' to you,” Sanders said in response to Venables. “There's a saying about glass houses. We had roster turnover the way we did because we had to “If Coach [Venables] wants to talk, let's talk. I wasn't the one handed a Ferrari. He already had multiple NFL linemen on the Oklahoma roster before arriving. [Colorado] didn't have a 1000 yard rusher from the previous coaching staff. “Oklahoma is one of the best programs in the sport. When was the last time they lost more than 2 games?” Sanders questioned. “The Ferrari's crashed, and it's smoking.”

Sanders also later asked for the internet's help to find the source of the fake quote.

“Will someone please help me track down who put the lie out that was a response to the latest coaches attack on @CUBuffsFootball. Please help me identify the LIAR. God bless,” Sanders tweeted.

Colorado football is starting a new chapter in its program history with Sanders leading the charge. At the end of the day, he will be judged based on the performance more on the performance of his team on the field and less on how the program did on the transfer portal.