Deion Sanders and Colorado football have enjoyed an upstart 2023 campaign despite some recent losses. Sanders signed on to coach Colorado this past offseason in the hopes of reinvigorating what had been one of the worst Power Five programs in the country in recent seasons.

Largely, the season has been a success for Sanders, as the Buffaloes roared out of the gates with a string of impressive victories before finally drifting back down to earth in the last few contests.

Sanders knows that in order to build Colorado football into a true national powerhouse, the team will need to continue to improve in the recruiting game, which starts with the most important position on the field: quarterback.

Sanders recently broke down the need for great quarterbacks and how they are often the common thread between elite teams around the country.

“Well, quarterback’s everything. You look at college football right now. And you look at consistent quarterbacks and you’ll see consistency in the records. And you look at even the Pac-12. You look at the quarterbacks. All the teams that are winning the most that have been together for a multitude of years,” said Sanders, per Wade Peery of On3.

Of course, the quarterback that Colorado currently has is very good in his own right: that would be Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion himself. However, the younger Sanders likely has one at most year left in college before taking his talents to the NFL, thus necessitating the need for the elder Sanders to hit the recruiting trail in search of his next great prospect.