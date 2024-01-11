Deion Sanders has the 7th best odds to be the next head coach at Alabama.

The college football offseason is upon us as the national championship concluded the season on Monday. In the offseason, there are always a lot of big coaching changes to keep an eye on, but one that no one was expecting is the Alabama football coaching job. The news broke on Wednesday that Nick Saban will be retiring and he will no longer be the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Alabama made it to the College Football Playoff this season, but they lost in the Rose Bowl semifinal against Michigan. Who will be the next head coach of the Crimson Tide?

There are a lot of names floating around as potential candidates for the Alabama football head coaching position, and none of them are internal hires. There doesn't seem to be anyone on the staff that is ready for a role like this. This is the biggest head coaching job in years.

So, Alabama will have to try to take a big-name coach from someone else. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning already shut down the rumors. Some other names floating around are Kalen DeBoer, who just took Washington to the national title game, James Franklin, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, Dabo Swinney, Mike Norvell, and… Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders currently has the 7th best odds to become the next head coach of Alabama at +3300 odds, according to Bet Online. The only people ahead of him are Kalen DeBoer (-110), Mike Norvell (+150), Steve Sarkisian (+200), Dan Lanning (+350), Lane Kiffin (+500) and Dabo Swinney (+2500).

It seems like Bet Online is fairly confident that DeBoer is going to be the next coach, but this is all mostly based on general opinion at the moment. There hasn't been much news out of Alabama in the regard. It's also interesting to see Dan Lanning with the third best odds after saying on Wednesday that he is not leaving Oregon. That just goes to show that this is very much up in the air.

It seems like Deion Sanders will probably remain at Colorado, but who knows. He is a big-name coach, and Alabama is the best job in the country. At this point, who knows who the next coach of the Crimson Tide will be.