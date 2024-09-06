With the anticipated matchup for the Colorado football team against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday, there could be some concernment with the team such as former Buffaloes quarterback Joel Klatt. While people lock in their bold predictions for Colorado football's crucial matchup, the college football analyst was on “The Dan Patrick Show” to talk about his expectations for the program this season.

There is no doubt that Klatt was concerned after the Buffaloes close win over FCS school North Dakota State last Thursday, 31-26. He would say that he is “less confident” after the victory with the team after predicting them to originally win eight or nine games in head coach Deion Sanders' second year with the Colorado football team.

“Before last Thursday I would have said they could win 8 or 9 games,” Klatt said to Patrick. “After last Thursday I'm less confident, and the reason is while they have elite players, I think they have 2 players that might get selected in the top five in the NFL draft, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, outside of that they tend to make the exact same mistakes and play the exact same style that we saw even early last year.”

Joel Klatt hasn't seen “growth” with the Colorado football team

Klatt isn't the only analyst to question the Colorado football team as Nick Wright has done as well, but with the Buffaloes alum, he was hoping to see some development in clock management, their run game, and other areas. However, Klatt says that he has not seen a “growth” from the team and says that he envisions a likelihood of the Cornhuskers winning “handily” Saturday.

“That growth hasn't really occurred, they mismanage the clock, they don't have a creative run game so they throw the ball constantly when they have to rather than when they want to,” Klatt said. “If you wanted to give them some kudos you would say their run defense was a lot better this year in particular against a team, even though they were FCS, but North Dakota State is, I think all of us know that are sports fans, they're a tough-minded run oriented program that's highly successful.”

“But those things about the clock management, the undisciplined play at times in particular, like a few of those penalties on third down,” Klatt continued. “If they do that against Nebraska they're going to get beat maybe handily because Matt Ruhle’s built something pretty special at least I think in Lincoln in particular with a freshman quarterback.”

A successful season for the Colorado football team is a bowl game

Some of the questions of discipline for the Buffaloes came from last season where despite starting strong with three wins, they finished horridly on a six-game losing streak. For Klatt, he would say that a “successful season for Colorado right now is a bowl game.”

“If Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter and play elite football, they can beat almost anybody on their schedule, but everything else has to get better, so I think a successful season for Colorado right now is a bowl game,” Klatt said.

There is no doubt that the Colorado football team is looking to prove Klatt and the doubters wrong Saturday when they take on the Nebraska football team who look for revenge since they were defeated last year.