With Colorado football moving up the polls in college football, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is also moving up NFL draft boards, according to ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.

“Shedeur Sanders, to me right now, is a guaranteed high first-round pick,” Kiper Jr. shared on ESPN’s Monday Blitz. “I think when you look at the way he’s played at Colorado, in this Sean Lewis offense, the accuracy has been unbelievable. He was at 68% at Jackson State those two years. He’s at 77.5 [% at Colorado]. Hasn’t thrown an interception. He had nine rushing touchdowns in two years at Jackson State. He can roll right or left. He can make accurate throws. He throws a great ball. He’s unflappable. He looks like he’s in control at all times. You don’t know if they’re up or down, how they’re performing. It doesn’t matter.”

In addition to the rave reviews on the airwaves, Mel Kiper Jr. also moved Shedeur Sanders to the No. 3 QB spot on his 2024 NFL Draft rankings. The Colorado football signal-caller is now only behind USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye of North Carolina, moving above prospects like Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Duke’s Riley Leonard, and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

Kiper also says if Shedeur stays in Boulder to play under his father, Deion Sanders, for his senior season, his draft stock will rise even higher.

“If he stays at Colorado, we’ll be talking about him next summer like we’re talking about Caleb Williams right now — No. 1 pick guaranteed,” Kiper said. “So, he’s got a decision to make. We’ve gotta be excited with everything we’ve seen right now, with not only this football team but particularly Shedeur Sanders. What a quarterback he is.”

In two games at Colorado, Sanders is 2-0 as a starter with 903 passing yards, a 77.5% completion rate, and six touchdowns with no interceptions. The Buffaloes, unranked to begin the season, are now No. 18 in the AP poll and take on their in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday.