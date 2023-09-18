The Colorado football team is on fire heading into its Week 4 showdown against number ten Oregon. The Ducks are undefeated on the season and represent the toughest test for Deion Sanders, aka ‘Coach Prime,' and his team.

Deion Sanders had a confident take on his coaching ability that haters and doubters won't like. The mercurial coaching star updated his sons' power rankings after a remarkable feat by Shilo Sanders against the Colorado State Rams.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Buffaloes are to defeat the Ducks and vault up the standings in arguably the toughest conference in the nation, the Pac-12, they will need a standout performance from Shedeur Sanders.

According to longtime media personality Skip Bayless, the Colorado football QB Shadeuer Sanders has become known more for his first name than his last name, something feel thought possible prior to the 2023 college football season.

“Shedeur [Sanders], a Heisman trophy candidate, in my opinion, the Heisman trophy leader… He’s becoming better known for his first name than his last name.” — Skip Bayless (via @SkipBaylessShow)pic.twitter.com/3x0sGrfwnj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 18, 2023

Sanders has 1,251 yards passing. He has added 10 touchdowns through the air on the season and has been picked off just once so far on the young season. Rushing wise, Shedeur hasn't been nearly as effective, but his speed and quickness both inside and outside the pocket with the football in his hands has made defending the former Jackson State and HBCU star nearly impossible for opposing defenses.

The difficulty level is about to be increased with Bo Nix and the Ducks waiting for Coach Prime's team at Autzen Stadium, one of the most intimidating venues in college football. The Ducks currently ranked 30th in college football in the overall defensive rankings.

If Shedeur Sanders can rise to the occasion and give Colorado football a chance to pull the upset, his Heisman star will only rise as a result. Bayless, for one, seems to think the Buffaloes have a chance to shock the college football world again on Saturday.