Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is making his mark on the program, despite only a year and a half on the job. Sanders is the first Colorado coach to have the program ranked in back to back seasons since 2003, per 247 Sports.

The last time the Buffaloes did that was in 2002 and 2003, per the outlet. The head coach back then was Gary Barnett, who left the school in 2005. Barnett won 49 games in seven seasons at the school.

The Buffaloes are ranked in the Associated Press college football poll, after posting its sixth win of the season on Saturday. Colorado knocked off Cincinnati, behind some excellent play from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Shedeur threw for 323 yards and the Buffaloes improved to 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado is ranked no. 23 in the country, per the new AP poll. Interestingly, Coach Deion Sanders said he hoped poll voters wouldn't rank his Buffaloes. It seems that Coach Prime didn't get his wish.

Colorado football could win the Big 12 this season

Colorado is in its first season in the conference, after leaving the Pac-12. The Buffaloes join Arizona, Arizona State and Utah this season in the Big 12. Colorado football has the best conference mark of the four new members, with a 4-1 record.

The Buffaloes are on a two-game winning streak. Colorado posted 446 yards of offense as it stampeded past the Bearcats, 34-23 on Saturday. Two-way star Travis Hunter finished the game with nine receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. It was yet another stellar performance from the young man who entered the season as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Another key to the team's success has been the play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur had another great game against Cincinnati, throwing for 323 yards and two touchdowns. This season, the Buffaloes quarterback has 2,591 yards and 21 touchdown passes. Shedeur and his dad are both making cases for the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year honors in the Big 12.

Colorado football needs help, but can still make the Big 12 conference championship game. The Buffaloes are in fourth place in the league at time of writing, with one loss. BYU and Iowa State are the last two teams in the Big 12 with an undefeated record. The Buffaloes need help, but have a chance still to make the College Football Playoff in Sanders' second season. Colorado went 4-8 his first year in Boulder.

Colorado next plays Texas Tech on November 9. The Buffaloes hold a 6-2 overall record.