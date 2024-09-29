Cam Newton was a guest at Colorado football's game against UCF, and at first, it looked like he wasn't getting much love from the star players. A video surfaced of Newton trying to interact with Shedeur Sanders before the game, but the Colorado quarterback seemed to wave him off.

Later on, there was a video of Newton trying to talk to Travis Hunter while he was warming up, and it seemed as if the dual wide receiver-cornerback waved him off as well. Come to find out, there are no bad feelings between Newton and Hunter after a new video showed the two laughing and embracing each other before the game.

Expand Tweet

If there were any rumors of Newton and Hunter beefing, that video alone should have shown that it's all love between the two.

Travis Hunter delivers against UCF after week of critiques

Before Colorado football stepped on the field against UCF, Travis Hunter was critiqued by former NFL player Richard Sherman on Amon St. Brown's podcast earlier in the week. During the episode, Sherman called Hunter's wide receiver skills “bland” and said that he would be a better fit at cornerback when he comes to the NFL.

“We’re not playing 50 snaps on offense and 55 snaps on defense. Boy, those coordinators on offense, they’re going to test you,” Sherman said.

Hunter definitely heard the noise, and he came out ahead of their game against UCF with a shirt that said “Bland.”

On the field, Hunter had nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on offense, and two tackles and an amazing interception as the cornerback. After Hunter got the interception, he ran to the end zone and did the Heisman pose, and there's no doubt that he will be in the conversation to win it at the end of the season.