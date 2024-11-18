The Indianapolis Colts picked up a 28-27 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson turned in a quality performance after being benched for Joe Flacco in the previous two games. Richardson opened up on how sitting out for those two games helped him.

“It kind of just let me relax a little bit,” Anthony Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “It just allowed me to take a step back and just clean up some things that I had to clean up. And that was reallymy focus, making sure when I did get the opportunity again, making sure I was at the best of my ability and I was doing the right thing for the team.”

Richardson had one of his best days as a pro, and his touchdown run with just 46 seconds remaining helped the Colts get the win. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown, while also running 10 times for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Richardson showed off his physicality on the first touchdown run. When it comes to physical attributes, Richardson has everything. It was always going to be about if he could put it all together as a passer. Sunday's game against the Jets was a step in the right direction.

Anthony Richardson, Colts look to build off of win vs. Jets

For Richardson, the hope is that this performance is the first of many like it. He made many impressive throws and runs throughout the game, and if he is able to bring that on a consistent basis, the Colts will have a good chance in many games down the stretch. Indianapolis is now 5-6 on the season, so a Wild Card spot is not necessarily out of the realm of possibilities.

This upcoming week, the Colts have a tough test against the Detroit Lions, perhaps the best team in the NFL. However, the rest of the schedule is more manageable. The Colts have two road games against the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos before returning home to play the Tennessee Titans. Then, there is one road game against the New York Giants before finishing out the regular season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Colts do not end up making the playoffs, it would be huge for the franchise for Richardson to play well the rest of the way and prove to be the quarterback of the future.