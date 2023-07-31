The Indianapolis Colts are considering placing running back Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list, according to Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 Sports.

Taylor suffered some type of back injury while he was working out in Arizona. He is also still rehabbing from surgery he had on his ankle back in January, which has pushed the team to place him on the physically unable to perform list in training camp.

The whole situation is also complicated by the fact that Taylor requested a trade from the Colts recently. However, owner Jim Irsay came out and said that they would not be trading Taylor.

It is hard to imagine that Taylor's trade value will be high knowing that he is coming off of ankle surgery and is potentially heading to the non-football injury list. If Jim Irsay gives the green light to trade Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will have to find a team that is willing to trade for him and likely give him a long-term extension as well. Taylor is heading into a contract year.

Taylor undoubtedly sees what has gone on with the running back position over the last few years, especially this offseason with Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard not being able to agree to long-term extensions with their team.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Taylor this season, how many games he plays and what the Colts will do after the season. If Taylor has a strong season and is healthy for the majority of it, he could get the franchise tag, which would not be a desirable outcome for him, as it was for Barkley, Josh and Pollard.