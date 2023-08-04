Amid Jonathan Taylor's trade request, the Indianapolis Colts have added some running back depth. The Colts have signed Kenyan Drake, according to SportsTrustAdvisors, the running back's agency. Drake has played for the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

The Drake signing is likely related to Zack Moss' injury, not any Jonathan Taylor trade development. Moss entered training camp as the second running back on the Colts' depth chart. A broken arm is expected to keep Moss out four to six weeks, potentially forcing him to miss the start of the 2023 regular season.

Running backs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are also with the Colts at training camp.

Drake rushed for 482 yards on 4.4 yards per carry for the Ravens last season. He added four rushing touchdowns and 17 receptions for 89 yards. Drake was last a lead running back when he played for the Cardinals in the 2021 season. He set career-highs with 955 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. In 2018, Drake had over 1,000 scrimmage yards with the Dolphins.

Taylor's trade request stems from his frustration over not getting a contract extension from Indianapolis. Colts owner Jim Irsay has said that the team won't trade Taylor, though that hasn't kept the running back out of trade rumors. A handful of teams could make sense as trade destinations for Taylor. It's unknown if the Colts would seriously consider dealing the star rusher.

Taylor is only two seasons removed from leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and 2,171 yards from scrimmage. He was limited to 861 rushing yards in 11 games last year because of an ankle injury.