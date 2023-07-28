The Indianapolis Colts appear to have a real quarterback competition on their hands. Anthony Richardson was seen taking first-team reps in practice on Friday, according to Fox59's Mike Chappell. It marks a change from the start of Colts training camp, during which Gardner Minshew took first-team reps ahead of Anthony Richardson.

The news shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that all of the quarterbacks would see time with the first team in training camp. Richardson took second-team reps to start camp. Sam Ehlinger played with the third-stringers.

Richardson agreed to a $34 million contract just before training camp began.

Richardson finds himself in a different position than the other quarterbacks who were made top-five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be a significant surprise if No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and No. 2 selection CJ Stroud are not starting in Week 1. Richardson only started one season for Florida, and it might make sense for Minshew to start the season under center for Indianapolis.

Minshew is embracing the possibility of a difficult competition with Richardson.

“For me, competitiveness isn't wanting him [Richardson] to be bad so I can be good,” Minshew said at the start of training camp. “I want him to be great so that I can be even better. I think that's how you have to see it. I don't want an easy competition, I want it to be as hard as possible. I want him to be so freakin' good that I have to bring my level that much higher.”

Richardson might lack the experience of Young and Stroud, but he is viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks to enter the NFL in some time.