The Indianapolis Colts are taking a gamble with Anthony Richardson. The former Florida Gator is perhaps the most physically impressive QB prospect we’ve ever seen. He has an elite arm, and has all the measurables you want in a dual-threat quarterback. However, there are concerns about his accuracy and processing. It would please Indy fans to know, though, that so far, Richardson has been impressive during their mini-camp, per Gardner Minshew and Outkick.

“I don’t know, man. I’ve been really impressed,” Minshew told reporters this week when asked about the Colts’ new rookie quarterback. “A lot of times the bigger guys with the big arms aren’t as quick with some of the [run pass option] stuff and underneath. He’s very quick and his feet are really quick and I think he gets the ball out and can process fast.”

The last bit is going to be encouraging for Colts fans. The concerns about Anthony Richardson are mostly on his ability to work the short and intermediate game. He’s got a gorgeous deep ball, but scouts have noted his struggles when it comes to playing the short game. His progressions could use some work, and he has accuracy issues as well. The first part seems to be coming along nicely for the new Indy QB.

The Colts are hoping that new head coach Shane Steichen can do his magic for Anthony Richardson. Steichen was one of the key reasons for Jalen Hurts’ breakout last season. Hurts had some of the same issues that Richardson is struggling with right now. If he pans out, Richardson has the potential to be one of the best in the league.