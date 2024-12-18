It’s always tough to assign blame after a devastating loss. That said, if the Indianapolis Colts hope to keep their postseason dreams alive, accountability is essential. In Week 15, with their playoff aspirations hanging in the balance, the Colts stumbled against the Denver Broncos. The 31-13 defeat exposed recurring problems that have plagued Indianapolis throughout the year. It was very clear that multiple players and key personnel share responsibility. From poor coaching decisions to lackluster performances from top players, the loss revealed the hurdles this Colts team must overcome as they head into the season’s critical final weeks.

Colts Collapse

The Colts unraveled in a mistake-laden performance featuring five turnovers. That was their highest total since the 2022 debacle in Dallas. They also had eight costly penalties. Two third-quarter holding calls against center Danny Pinter derailed promising drives as Indianapolis clung to a slim 13-10 lead. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions, while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. lost a crucial third-quarter fumble. Adding to the disaster, Jonathan Taylor and rookie wideout AD Mitchell coughed up the ball in critical moments. These delivered crushing blows to what were still realistic playoff hopes at the time.

Head coach Shane Steichen’s play-calling has been under scrutiny all season. Sunday’s loss only intensified the criticism. While he’s shown flashes of brilliance, his decisions often seem disconnected from the flow of the game. His handling of Anthony Richardson’s dual-threat abilities is a prime example. Steichen just continues forcing the rookie into a rigid pocket-passer role.

The low point came with an ill-advised trick play late in the fourth quarter. With Alec Pierce out due to a concussion and rookie Adonai Mitchell forced into action, Steichen gambled on a risky play requiring flawless execution. Instead, it led to a pick-six that sealed the loss. Even worse, Steichen dismissed criticism post-game. He cited the play’s success in practice. Unfortunately, practice doesn’t win games, and his refusal to own the mistake only adds to the frustration.

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson’s accuracy issues have been a recurring theme all season. Aside from flashes of brilliance, Richardson has struggled to complete passes with any consistency. Excuses about drops, throwaways, or game scripts no longer hold water. Even when isolating passes under 20 yards, excluding drops and throwaways, Richardson still has the league’s worst completion percentage. On deep throws beyond 20 yards, he remains well below league averages. Simply put, Richardson’s inaccuracy isn’t just a problem. It has become a critical flaw that needs fixing.

Sunday’s game showcased these struggles yet again. Richardson made errant throws, including two costly interceptions. On plays where he did deliver the ball to his receivers, they often failed to secure it. This just exacerbated an already dire offensive situation. The growing question now isn’t whether Richardson has a problem but whether he can improve enough to overcome it.

Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is usually one of the Colts’ most reliable performers. In this game, however, he made a catastrophic error that significantly contributed to the loss. On the first drive of the second half, Taylor appeared to deliver a game-changing moment. He broke free for what seemed like a stunning 41-yard touchdown run. Instead, it turned into a disaster. Taylor inexplicably lost control of the football just before crossing the goal line. After a review, the officials ruled it a fumble and a touchback. It was a gut-wrenching swing that turned a potential 13-point lead into a turnover.

The fumble completely derailed the Colts’ momentum. What should have been a statement drive to begin the half instead left the team stunned. They never fully recovered. It was an uncharacteristic mistake from a player known for his ball security. That said, in such a high-stakes game, the error proved costly.

Offensive Line

The Colts’ offensive line has been battered by injuries. Not surprisingly, they turned in another abysmal performance that left Anthony Richardson running for his life. Sure, Richardson’s athleticism often masks some of the line’s deficiencies. Still, there’s only so much even the most athletic quarterback in the NFL can do. The Broncos’ pass rush overwhelmed the Colts’ front. This led to two sacks and constant pressure that disrupted the rhythm of the offense.

When Richardson wasn’t getting sacked, he was left scrambling out of the pocket, often with no open receivers downfield. The breakdowns in pass protection forced him into hurried decisions and throwaways to avoid turnovers. The offensive line’s inability to hold its ground not only stifled the passing attack. It also made it nearly impossible for Taylor and the running game to gain traction. Injuries may be an explanation, but they can’t serve as an excuse when the team’s playoff hopes are on the line.

Looking Ahead

With the playoffs still within reach but slipping further away, the Colts need to look in the mirror and address their biggest shortcomings before it’s too late. Shane Steichen must improve his situational awareness and adapt his game plan to fit his players' strengths. Anthony Richardson needs to clean up his accuracy issues and avoid costly turnovers. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor must bounce back and provide the consistent production he’s capable of. The offensive line’s performance has to improve,too. There’s no margin for error left—and if Indianapolis wants to avoid yet another disappointing season, it’s time to step up and prove they belong in the playoff conversation.