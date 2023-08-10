The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After an exciting career at Florida, he was expected to be the next franchise quarterback in town after a rough few years under center for the organization. The Colts brought in veteran Gardner Minshew as some insurance, and the two have been battling it out in training camp.

However, Richardson is all set to start the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Interesting: #Colts coach Shane Steichen announced that rookie QB Anthony Richardson will start their preseason game Saturday vs the #Bills.'

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The expectation was that the Colts QB battle would go all the way throughout the preseason before head coach Shane Steichen announced a winner. Lately, Richardson has been catching the attention of everybody and now gets the first chance to shine in the preseason action. Steichen said he was “really solid, made some big-time throws…It was pretty good to see.”

Despite being the full-time starter for just one year with the Gators, he put up big numbers. He finished the 2022 season with 2,549 yards passing and 17 touchdowns and then added 654 yards rushing with another nine scores, so the dual-threat ability he brings to the table is something the Colts haven't seen in a while.

The Colts will face the Bills on Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, and all eyes will be watching Richardson take the field as he tries to win the upper hand on the quarterback battle with Minshew.