In his third consecutive start back under center, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will be forced to throw to a limited receiving corps in Week 13 with multiple injuries hampering his pass catchers. However, ahead of their matchup with the New England Patriots, the team released a positive injury update on leading receiver Alec Pierce.

Pierce has been dealing with a foot injury that had him listed as questionable for the game but is expected to play after practicing in full on Friday, per Ian Rapoport. Pierce's 629 receiving yards through 12 games leads the team, ahead of teammates Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs.

While he leads the team in receiving yards, Pierce is just third on the Colts with 27 receptions. His presence as a deep threat and big-play weapon has meshed perfectly with Richardson's play style, making him an integral part of Indianapolis' offense.

The update to Pierce is a big lift for the Colts considering Downs, who leads the team with 53 catches, will not play in the game due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old has already missed two games in 2024 and creates another opportunity for rookie Adonai Mitchell to step into the starting lineup in Week 13.

Colts seek sixth win of 2024 in Week 13

On the heels of a 24-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 12, the Colts look to get back on track in a softer matchup with the Patriots. As the starter, Richardson is 3-4 on the year, including 2-1 on the road. Overall, the Colts bring a 5-7 record into Week 13.

With the loss to the Lions, the team failed to put together another win streak after beating the New York Jets the previous week. Their Week 13 matchup with New England is their last chance to regain momentum before entering their Week 14 bye.

Coming out of the bye, the Colts have four more games to close out an up-and-down 2024 campaign. While still technically in the playoff hunt, they would essentially need to win out the remainder of their games to have a chance.