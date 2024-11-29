The Indianapolis Colts have a laundry list of absences, with wide receiver Josh Downs leading the list. Also, Tanor Bortolini, Braden Smith, and Ashton Dulin have been ruled out of Week 13's contest against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The Colts' official X account first reported the injuries.

Luckily for the Colts and Downs, his injury isn't serious, after injuring his shoulder in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions. The team declared his injury as week-to-week and a longshot to play against the Patriots. Now, his status is officially confirmed, and Indianapolis will be without one of its most consistent pass-catching options.

On the season, Downs has 53 receptions, 594 yards, and six touchdowns. He had four consecutive games of over 60 receiving yards. Before he was injured against Detroit, Downs had 27 yards on three receptions. Downs is a solid route-runner who can make some serious yards after the catch.

Colts still have a chance without Josh Downs vs Patriots

New England is in a full rebuild this season. Quarterback Drake Maye has been solid through his first seven starts. He has 1,458 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While he's performed well, there are some rookie hurdles. Some of it is rather simple, such as looking at the second or third reads, instead of focusing solely on the first.

However, the weather in Foxborough could be another factor. The wind and potential snow could make it difficult to establish a passing game. Luckily for the Colts, they have one of the top running backs in Jonathan Taylor. Although he's been fickle this season, he has that big-play ability, as well as being a three-down back.

The offense can lean on him, without one of the top pass catchers playing. Not to mention, head coach Shane Steichen hinted at more changes after the loss to Detroit. Some of those might be revealed in the Patriots showdown on Sunday.