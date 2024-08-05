Although Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson saw his rookie season end due to injury, it didn't hurt his development. While Richardson couldn’t learn on the field, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson “had that opportunity to sit back and watch.”

That allowed Richardson to create a “memory bank full of different looks and things we’re going to run in the season.” Now entering his second season, Richardson says what he learned makes him more comfortable running the Colts' offense during training camp.

“The communication is definitely, has advanced for us. Last year was more so, ‘OK, follow the read, do this,’” Richardson said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “Now it’s like, ‘OK, if the defense does this, now I want you to think about this right here.’ Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s just trying to find ways to tweak our offense and get comfortable with each other. But I definitely feel like there’s been a huge jump from last year to this year.”

Reports from Colts training camp say that Richardson looks like a seasoned veteran. On some plays, he drops back, reads the pass coverage, and confidently throws the ball deep downfield. On other plays, he rolls out, making plays with his legs and staying true to what makes Richardson's game special. Everything looks encouraging after the sudden end of his rookie season, giving Indianapolis fans plenty to be excited about.

Is Anthony Richardson going to lead the Colts to a huge year?

Despite playing without Richardson for over three-quarters of the year, the Colts still entered their Week 18 game with a chance to take the division title last season. A narrow loss to the Houston Texans knocked Indianapolis out of the playoffs, but it was still a highly impressive effort in Steichen's debut campaign.

So, heading into this year, the Colts can challenge the Texans for the AFC South crown. But now that Richardson is healthy and back on the field, the Colts are even scarier on offense. Indianapolis could roll through the division with the mix of Richardson, explosive offensive weapons, and a stout defense.

But ultimately, it might depend on whether or not Richardson can stay healthy. Having Richardson last season might have clinched the Colts a playoff berth. The same scenario could happen this year because he makes their offense so explosive. Hopefully, the Colts can keep their star QB upright and healthy this upcoming season.