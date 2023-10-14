The Indianapolis Colts are looking like a solid team right now. The emergence of Anthony Richardson as a solid quarterback has helped the team be competitive in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season. In addition, the team welcomed back star running back Jonathan Taylor after he signed a lucrative new extension with the Colts after his return.

So, why did Jonathan Taylor decide to come back to the Colts? Well, Richardson was apparently a huge reason why, per Stephen Holder's report on ESPN. According to Taylor, one of the motivations for his return was Richardson's growth and a desire to help the young QB out.

“We had the same kind of feelings toward [Richardson],” Taylor said. “I want to be here for A.R. I want to be able to help him grow in the future. He's the future of this organization.”

Four games into his career, and Anthony Richardson has looked much, much better than advertised. Colts fans were expecting to see a raw quarterback that struggles as a passer, but had the physical tools to be an elite two-way threat. This season, Richardson has been playing better as a passer, while being part of a system that maximizes his strength as a runner .

Unfortunately, Taylor won't be playing with Richardson for at least a month. The star quarterback was placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4. Still, Colts fans are looking forward to see Jonathan Taylor dominate on the ground again.