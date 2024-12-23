The Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 38-30 in Week 16. While they collapsed down the stretch and nearly blew a 31-point lead, it was an impressive division win that kept their faint playoff hopes alive. Anthony Richardson was decent for the Colts, with only 11 pass attempts but nine impactful rushing attempts. He debuted an interesting warmup routine, as captured by NFL UK & Ireland.

The Colts' quarterback was asked about the warmup routine and The Athletic's James Boyd posted the response on social media.

“Just allowing my hands to adjust to the rugby ball, which (it’s) bigger, so once I get the football, it’s kind of like a NERF ball in my hand, and I can just do whatever I need to do with it,” Richardson said.

It's a similar process that MLB hitters take in the on-deck circle, putting weights on their bat to make it feel lighter when they get up to the plate. Richardson has struggled with his accuracy this year, so feeling like he has a better grip on the ball should help. But the Colts did not reap those benefits in the passing game against the Titans.

The Colts have two more games to pull off an improbable playoff comeback and, more likely, determine the future of their quarterback position.

Is Anthony Richardson the quarterback of the Colts' future?

The most impactful play that Anthony Richardson made was his touchdown run in the second quarter. He got the shotgun snap, ran behind a pulling Quentin Nelson, and powered into the end zone. The Cam Newton-type runs make Colts fans think Richardson could be the quarterback of the future. But other plays make it seem like he is not the guy.

While Richardson is a dynamic runner, he needs to develop a better passing attack to be the franchise quarterback. His inaccuracy has cost the Colts games and has them on the outside of the playoff picture. They spent the fourth-overall pick on Richardson and need to make a decision on his future soon.

After an injury-riddled rookie season, Richardson was benched this year for Joe Flacco. That experiment was a disaster and Richardson came back in for their win over the Jets. Even in a dominant division win, there is no avoiding the existential quarterback question in Indianapolis.

Whether Richardson uses a rugby ball, football, or any other egg-shaped object to warm up, he must be a better thrower to maintain his job.